Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella, Stratus vs. Bliss Tag Match Set for WWE Evolution

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2018

Credit: WWE.com

WWE announced its likely main event for the all-women's Evolution pay-per-view while amending another headlining bout.

Ronda Rousey will put the Raw Women's Championship on the line against Nikki Bella, while Alexa Bliss will tag with Mickie James to take on Trish Stratus and Lita.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

