Waiver Wire Week 6: Top Pickups and Drops

It was one of those weeks in the NFL.

Some things happen that simply could not be predicted, not even in an ideal world. One of those things involved the New York Jets, a team that is usually on the wrong end of eye-catching statistical numbers.

This time, they were on the unbelievable end as their long-ordinary ground game put on a spectacular showing. Isaiah Crowell rushed for 219 yards on 15 attempts, and his 14.6 yards per carry average set an NFL record for any running back with 15 or more carries.

Bilal Powell, his fellow running back, added 99 yards for good measure, and the Jets rushed for 323 yards. Crowell is owned by 77 percent of fantasy owners, but how many fantasy GMs had him in the lineup?Powell is owned by 56 percent of fantasy owners.

Neither one is a typical waiver-wire pickup since they are owned by more than 50 percent of fantasy owners, but in leagues where they are unclaimed, fantasy owners should jump on them.

In this piece, we offer an early look at players to pick up off the waiver wire and a few players to drop. We consider players who are owned by less than 50 percent of Yahoo Fantasy Leagues.

Waiver-wire pickups

Quarterbacks

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns (37 percent)

Ryan Tanneheill, Miami Dolphins (15 percent)

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (36 percent)

Running backs

Alfred Blue, Houston Texans (14 percent)

Mike Davis, Seattle Seahawks (19 percent)

LeGarrette Blount, Detroit Lions (12 percent)

Wide receivers

Robby Anderson, New York Jets (34 percent)

Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta Falcons (32 percent)

KeKe Coutee, Houston Texans (33 percent)

Tight ends

Austin Serferian-Jenkins, Jacksonville Jaguars (33 percent)

Jesse James, Pittsburgh Steelers (25 percent)

QB Baker Mayfield

We admit that our initial impression of Mayfield was not a good one and we thought the Browns had erred in making him the No. 1 draft pick last spring. However, Mayfield is starting to make the most of his opportunities, as he is averaging 318.5 passing yards in his first two starts with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

More than his numbers, he led the Browns on a potential game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter (missed the field goal attempt), and then helped them get the win in the extra session against the Baltimore Ravens. As long as Mayfield doesn't suffer a nose dive, the schedule looks like a smorgasbord of vulnerable opponents. The Browns have the Bucs and Steelers coming up, and he could put big numbers on the board.

RB Mike Davis

The Seahawks are playing hard every week, and they pushed the undefeated Los Angeles Rams to the limit in Week 5. If Seattle is going to have a productive year, it's almost certain to be the result of solid play on the offensive end.

This team used to be dominant on defense, but that is no longer the case. Russell Wilson is obviously the center piece but Mike Davis is going to be a factor. Davis, a 5'9", 217-pound running back ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns in Week 4 against Arizona, and he had 68 rushing yards and another touchdown in the close loss to the Rams.

Davis knows how to make himself a small package and keep opponents from getting a good shot at him. He will not go down easy, and he can hurt opponents with his second effort.

WR Robby Anderson

The Jets had a remarkable game in Week 5 as their offense came alive against the Denver Broncos. While Crowell was the star, Robby Anderson is a potential big-play threat.

He has caught 11 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns so far, including a 76-yard touchdown against the Broncos. Anderson has game-changing speed, and now that Sam Darnold has connected with him on one big play, he is likely to come back to him quite a bit from this point forward.

Earlier in the year, Darnold was looking for powerful Quincy Enunwa as his first option, but now he is reading the field better and finding additional receivers who can make big plays.

Anderson certainly qualifies and he can stretch the defense on a regular basis. Look for him to become a key offensive factor for Darnold and the Jets throughout the foreseeable future.

TE Jesse James

Based on his 20.7 yards per catch average, Jesse James is worthy of big-time consideration. The fact that he has caught 12 of 13 passes in which he was targeted is another check mark in his favor.

James has caught six passes of 20 yards or more, but he has just one TD. That figure is likely to change because James is very difficult to cover for 60 minutes.

Fantasy drops

QB Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles (94 percent)

We still believe that Wentz is a one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league, but he is still feeling his way and the Eagles are not scoring the way they did a year ago. The 2017 was a magical season and that does not appear to be the case in 2018.

Wentz is still good, but too many other quarterbacks are producing at a better level this year.

RB Tevin Coleman, Atlanta Falcons (92 percent)

Coleman was a touchdown machine in previous years, but he has just one rushing and one receiving touchdown this year. We will take our chances that the explosion will not come until much later in the season.

The Falcons are playing losing football, and if Matt Ryan can't deliver wins with the explosive season he is having, neither can Coleman.

WR Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons (100 percent)

If it feels like we are picking on the Falcons, that would be correct. Jones is catching the ball and picking up yardage, but he is not getting into the endzone. There is something missing from his game, and it seems like he is just as happy catching the ball and doesn't feel the need to get into the end zone. Does he really want to pay the price to win? The answer has not been determined.

TE Jared Cook, Oakland Raiders (94 percent)

Cook is one of the most talented players on the Raiders, but this team is so limited that we don't see Cook delivering enough for his owners. Look for opponents to double-cover Cook from this point forward, and that will keep him from building on his 30 receptions for 390 yards and two touchdowns.