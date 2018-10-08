Showtime Exec: Floyd Mayweather 'Deadly Serious' About Manny Pacquiao Fight

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 14: Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends the New York Liberty vs the Los Angeles Sparks WNBA basketball game at Staples Center on August 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s desire for a rematch against Manny Pacquiao is not just talk.

Stephen Espinoza, the president of sports and event programming for Showtime Sports, told TMZ that Mayweather is "deadly serious" about the potential prizefight.

"Having spoken to Floyd, I know he's deadly serious about it. He's very, very serious about wanting the fight," Espinoza said.

Mayweather called Pacquiao out for a rematch last month. He's said he has plans for a tuneup fight in Japan before a match with Pacquiao, but there has been no official announcement or opponent selected.

         

