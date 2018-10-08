NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Latest Outlook and 2018-19 Super Bowl Odds

Frank Victores/Associated Press

The NFL's Week 5 slate started out innocently enough.

The New England Patriots took down the Indianapolis Colts in a Thursday affair, which seemed to hint at things getting back to normal.

What followed over the weekend? Cleveland beating Baltimore, the New York Jets getting a blowout win and the likes of Dallas, Philadelphia and Green Bay all taking losses.

In the aftermath, would-be bettors have a chance to capitalize on season-long line adjustments while those in charge of power rankings attempt to pick up the pieces.

2018 NFL Power Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

Rank Team (SB odds) 1 Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) 2 Los Angeles Rams (13-4) 3 Cincinnati Bengals (28-1) 4 New England Patriots (7-1) 5 New Orleans Saints (11-1) 6 Carolina Panthers (33-1) 7 Jacksonville Jaguars (11-1) 8 Washington Redskins (50-1) 9 Minnesota Vikings (18-1) 10 Philadelphia Eagles (16-1) 11 Miami Dolphins (66-1) 12 Chicago Bears (20-1) 13 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (80-1) 14 Green Bay Packers (18-1) 15 Tennessee Titans (40-1) 16 Los Angeles Chargers (25-1) 17 Baltimore Ravens (18-1) 18 Denver Broncos (60-1) 19 Seattle Seahawks (50-1) 20 Houston Texans (50-1) 21 Dallas Cowboys (40-1) 22 Pittsburgh Steelers (20-1) 23 Detroit Lions (80-1) 24 Atlanta Falcons (40-1) 25 Cleveland Browns (100-1) 26 Oakland Raiders (125-1) 27 Arizona Cardinals (500-1) 28 Indianapolis Colts (150-1) 29 San Francisco 49ers (125-1) 30 New York Giants (80-1) 31 New York Jets (200-1) 32 Buffalo Bills (300-1) author's opinion

Buy All the Stock: Cincinnati Bengals (28-1)

It turns out the Cincinnati Bengals are for real.

The 16th time under Marvin Lewis might prove to be the charm. These Bengals won on prime time over Baltimore in Week 2, stormed back for a late win in Atlanta and most recently ripped off 27 unanswered points to secure a comeback win over the Miami Dolphins, 27-17.

Those were the 3-1 Dolphins by the way.

It's not just that the Bengals are winning, either. This is more about the Bengals taking care of business while leaning on the risky element that is young players:

The Bengals have now scored 27 or more points in four of their five games and won via late comebacks in three of four. Andy Dalton has completed 65.8 percent of his passes with 12 scores and seven interceptions and Joe Mixon, despite missing time with an injury, averaged 4.5 yards per carry with 272 yards and a score.

From a season-long perspective, the Bengals are pulling away in the AFC North. Not only do they have a win over Baltimore, those Ravens just lost to the Browns and Pittsburgh at 2-2-1 isn't in the conversation.

Already succeeding in positions they would have choked in over the past few seasons, it is no wonder this line keeps shifting and offering a smaller payout. Though the Bengals are known for playoff chokes under Lewis, this team hasn't looked anything like his past groups of old and might be a good idea to jump all over it before the line shifts again.

Abandon Ship: Miami Dolphins (66-1)

Feel free to stick a fork in those Dolphins.

Things seemed good over the first three weeks of the season. Despite losing Jarvis Landry, some innovative offense had the unit humming and the defense didn't let up more than 20 points.

As it turns out, only one of those wins (over Tennessee, not the New York Jets or Oakland) was truly impressive.

The Dolphins hit Week 4 against the Patriots with something to prove and fell flat, going down 38-7 with Ryan Tannehill getting yanked in the fourth quarter. They followed it up in Week 5 on the road in Cincinnati with a major late-game collapse, losing by 10 and falling to 3-2.

Truly, though, factors out of Miami's control have once again continued an overall theme:

The Dolphins now have two starting offensive linemen on injured reserve (Josh Sitton, Daniel Kilgore), as well as other major contributors such as defensive lineman William Hayes.

Having already dropped a game in the AFC East and with the Patriots warming up, the season-long outlook needs a reevaluation. Not only will things be though in the division, games against Green Bay, Minnesota and Jacksonville also make the outlook bleak.

Unless some coaching magic masks major losses in both trenches, Tannehill showed in Cincinnati he can't uplift the roster around him.

Don't Panic: Jacksonville Jaguars (11-1)

A Week 5 loss for the Jacksonville Jaguars was almost expected.

Going into Kansas City is never easy, let alone when the Chiefs have an MVP contender under center in Patrick Mahomes in large part thanks to quarterbacks guru Andy Reid.

And to their credit, the Jaguars limited Mahomes to two interceptions through the air in the 30-14 loss. The Jalen Ramsey-led defense limited Kansas City to a 4-of-12 mark on third down, too.

The Jaguars offense didn't uphold its end of the bargain.

Blake Bortles tossed four interceptions while taking five sacks, going 33-of-61 in the process after digging an early hole. One of the picks went back for a touchdown.

"It felt a lot like some games we've had in the past, just moved the ball, there were some good things done, we had some bad turnovers," Bortles said after the loss, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "You can't turn the ball over."

Yet all hope is far from lost. Outside of Sunday, Bortles hasn't been a liability and the weird 9-6 loss to Tennessee a few weeks back wasn't a major sign of things to come. These Jaguars still have a win over New England and are second in the AFC South.

Barring a rash of injuries, the Jacksonville defense will remain one of the NFL's best and Bortles won't have to deal with a hostile environment that even compares to Kansas City the rest of the way. For now, the Jaguars remain a solid play.