Waiver Wire Week 6: Robby Anderson, Mike Davis Highlight Pickups to Know

The Week 6 waiver wire might provide the most balance NFL fantasy football owners will see all season.

Typically the wire is heavy at one spot and soft in another after the first two weeks of the year. Last week was all about running backs, whereas the week prior favored wideouts.

But Week 6 is different, with a viable starting quarterback, a handful of productive running backs, two wideouts seizing the moment and even a tight end starting to make a name for himself at a position where consistency isn't guaranteed.

It is a promising week, to say the least, so let's take a look.

Week 6 Waiver-Wire Targets

Case Keenum, QB, DEN (21 percent owned)

C.J. Beathard, QB, SF (4 percent owned)

Wendell Smallwood, RB, PHI (3 percent owned)

Mike Davis, RB, SEA (19 percent owned)

Jalen Richard, RB, OAK (5 percent owned)

Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ (34 percent owned)

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, GB (7 percent owned)

Trent Taylor, WR, SF (1 percent owned)

Christian Kirk, WR, ARI (9 percent owned)

Geoff Swaim, TE, DAL (7 percent owned)

Ryan Griffin, TE, HOU (1 percent owned)

Once Jimmy Garoppolo went down, the San Francisco 49ers looked like a quarterback wasteland owners could safely ignore. Such a strong streaming position means ignoring teams outright isn't necessarily a bad thing.

C.J. Beathard would like a word.

Beathard threw a pair of scores and interceptions in a Week 5 loss, totaling 22.66 points along the way. It would seem like a fluke against the Arizona Cardinals, except he checked in at 19.82 the week prior against a strong Los Angeles Chargers pass rush.

And Sunday he was extending plays and making quality throws:

The 49ers are never going to be the most reliable offensive team moving forward, but Beathard is at least getting a chance to produce in a not-so-conservative approach.

Call it a situation making Beathard a quality stash, especially if he can get the turnovers in check.

Mike Davis, RB, SEA (19 percent owned)

In Seattle Seahawks running back Mike Davis owners can trust.

It was Davis, not first-round back Rashaad Penny, getting the work in Week 5 with Chris Carson hurt, resulting in 26.4 points.

Owners clearly didn't buy into the idea Davis had earned himself more time with Carson on the way back, yet he tallied another 14.5 points on 12 carries for 68 yards and a score alongside Carson in Week 6.

Davis isn't guaranteed a set number of looks each week, but the fact he's above a first-round pick says a lot right now. Seattle's offense is clearly designed in such a way that even a committee approach makes the running backs not only roster-worthy, but likely starter material in the right matchup.

Until something changes, Seattle has predictably produced a quality running back for owners this year—just not the one everyone seemed to predict.

Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ (34 percent owned)

Robby Anderson is indeed still in the NFL.

Anderson broke out with the New York Jets last year as Josh McCown slung it unexpectedly well. But through the first four games of this year, Anderson has scored 2.8 or fewer points three times and failed to hit double digits while the New York Jets turned to rookie Sam Darnold under center.

The narrative all changed Sunday in a win, with Anderson getting another five targets and turning them into three catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns, good for 25.8 points.

The degree of difficulty was impressive, too:

The combination of adjusting the playbook for a rookie and the first-year quarterback starting to get comfortable means big things for Anderson.

Anderson won't always produce at this clip. He's seen steady target work all year, so the quality of those targets in the right matchup will still be important. But like a year ago, Anderson is back to having strong week-to-week potential for owners in need at the position.

Geoff Swaim, TE, DAL (7 percent owned)

Dallas Cowboys tight end Geoff Swaim is starting to show something important—consistency.

Swaim now has seven or more points in three games and counting, a strong sign of consistency as he continues to emerge as the leading player at the position for the Cowboys.

In Week 4, Swaim scored his first touchdown of the year, totaling 11.4 points in the process. In Week 5 he totaled seven more points and provided a hint the Cowboys might start incorporating him even more into the offense.

After all, in that loss to Houston, running back Ezekiel Elliott led the team in targets with seven as the dink-and-dunk attack continues to struggle. Coaches might look to push even more usage Swaim's way instead, making him a quality stash target.

