NFL Power Rankings: Initial Post-Sunday Breakdown Ahead of Week 6

The NFL's AFC North division looks stout as all four teams have .500 records or better. Three of the four teams won Sunday with the lone exception being the Baltimore Ravens, who lost to the Cleveland Browns in a division battle.

We'll take a closer look ahead at those four teams' 2018 prospects in addition to providing a fresh set of power rankings following Sunday's Week 5 games.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Los Angeles Rams (5-0)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (5-0)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (4-1)

4. Chicago Bears (3-1)

5. Carolina Panthers (3-1)

6. New Orleans Saints (3-1)

7. Washington Redskins (2-1)

8. New England Patriots (3-2)

9. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2)

10. Tennessee Titans (3-2)

11. Miami Dolphins (3-2)

12. Baltimore Ravens (3-2)

13. Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)

14. Green Bay Packers (2-2-1)

15. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2-1)

16. Cleveland Browns (2-2-1)

17. Minnesota Vikings (2-2-1)

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2)

19. Philadelphia Eagles (2-3)

20. Denver Broncos (2-3)

21. Seattle Seahawks (2-3)

22. Detroit Lions (2-3)

23. Houston Texans (2-3)

24. New York Jets (2-3)

25. Buffalo Bills (2-3)

26. Dallas Cowboys (2-3)

27. Atlanta Falcons (1-4)

28. Oakland Raiders (1-4)

29. New York Giants (1-4)

30. Indianapolis Colts (1-4)

31. Arizona Cardinals (1-4)

32. San Francisco 49ers (1-4)

Cincinnati Bengals



The Cincinnati Bengals' 27-17 win versus the Miami Dolphins may not look too spectacular on paper, but it's one of the more impressive victories of the season.

The Bengals came back from a 17-0 deficit to score 27 straight points, including two defensive touchdowns. Cincinnati won without tight end Tyler Eifert, running back Giovani Bernard, wideout John Ross and center Billy Price, who are all recovering from various injuries.

That was a crucial victory for the team as it enabled the Bengals to stay in sole possession of the division lead at 4-1. Wideout A.J. Green has played a big part in the team's early success thanks to 26 catches for 409 yards and five touchdowns, while fellow wide receiver Tyler Boyd's breakout season (30 catches, 393 yards, two scores) has come at the right time.

Cincinnati's offense looks strong, and the team's lone loss was a respectable one at the hands of the 3-1 Carolina Panthers on the road.

Looking ahead, Cincinnati still has five division games on its schedule, starting with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Dates with the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints also loom large.

The Bengals may struggle to hold the division lead with such a tough slate ahead (in fairness, they're still the favorite given their current standings advantage). Still, expect them to stay in the playoff conversation until Week 17 at minimum.

Baltimore Ravens



The Baltimore Ravens' strong defense should keep the team in most games. Aside from a 34-23 loss to the Bengals, the team has allowed point totals of just three, 14, 14 and 12 in their other contests.

The problem is the offense, which has been hit or miss. One notable hit has been free-agent wide receiver John Brown, who is the team leader with 396 receiving yards. He's added three touchdowns.

On the flip side, the running game has been a bit stagnant, although it did fare well Sunday versus the Browns (running backs Alex Collins and Javorious Allen combined for 93 yards on 20 carries). Before Sunday, however, the team had posted just 3.1 yards per carry through four weeks.

If Baltimore can find a bit more consistency on offense and the Ravens' run game returns to its 2017 form (Collins and Allen combined for 4.3 yards per carry), then this should be a playoff team.

Pittsburgh Steelers



The Pittsburgh Steelers laid a Week 4 egg in a 26-14 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but they bounced back strong with an emphatic 41-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday.

The offense has been inconsistent all year, but one had to figure it would get back on track given the skill-position talent, led by wide receiver Antonio Brown.

But the defense may have found its footing after a strong performance against a Falcons team that had scored 104 points in their last three games (an average of 34.7 a contest). Of note, Pittsburgh kept superstar wideout Julio Jones in check (five catches, 62 yards, no scores) and shut down the potent Falcons' running game (3.3 yards per carry).

That win could be the momentum boost the team needs to go on a run, although a tough schedule waits thanks to games with the New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers (combined record: 12-6). Pittsburgh also has four divisional games left.

However, the Steelers present significant matchup problems for those teams as well, so maybe they can go from the division basement to the penthouse quickly.

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns' defense gave up 565 yards to the Oakland Raiders in a 45-42 loss in Week 4. That looks like an anomaly rather than the norm as Cleveland has given up just 17 points per game in its other four contests.

The latest one was against the Ravens as Cleveland held the Ravens to three field goals in a 12-9 win. Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco averaged only 5.3 yards per pass attempt as he and the offense couldn't get much going.

The Cleveland offense is a work in progress as rookie Baker Mayfield gets to know the league and works with teammates after being inserted into the lineup midway through a Week 3 game with the Jets. The ex-Oklahoma star has had his ups and downs but has showed his star potential while helping guide the Browns to a 2-1 record in his games played.

The Browns have an uphill climb to the division title (and a playoff berth) given the traffic jam in the middle of the AFC standings. However, Mayfield and the defense could lead the way.