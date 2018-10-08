NFL Week 6 Predictions: Projections for the Early Lines, Spreads and Odds

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The NFL's lone winless team finally got in the victory column as the Arizona Cardinals beat the San Francisco 49ers 28-18.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs remained the league's lone unbeaten teams with wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars, respectively.

The three Week 6 matchups those teams are involved in are discussed below as we take a look ahead at some betting lines and make a few predictions. All odds are via OddsShark and as of 2 a.m. ET on Monday.

Week 6 Early Lines

Philadelphia Eagles (-3, 45 O/U) at New York Giants: NYG and Under

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings (-10.5, 43 O/U): ARI and Over

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans (-10): HOU (no over/under available)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (-3.5, 57.5 O/U): ATL and Over

Carolina Panthers (EVEN) at Washington Redskins: WSH (no over/under available)

Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets (-3, 45.5 O/U): NYJ and Under

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5, 54.5 O/U): CIN and Over

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns (-1.5, 46 O/U): CLE and Under

Chicago Bears (-3, 44 O/U) at Miami Dolphins: CHI and Under

Seattle Seahawks (-3, 47.5 O/U) at Oakland Raiders (in Wembley Stadium in London): SEA and Under

Los Angeles Rams (-7, 52.5 O/U) at Denver Broncos: DEN and Over

Baltimore Ravens (-1.5, 42 O/U) at Tennessee Titans: TEN and Under

Jacksonville Jaguars (-1) at Dallas Cowboys: JAX (no over/under available)

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots (-3, 58.5 O/U): NE and Over

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers (-9.5, 46.5 O/U): GB and Over

Arizona Cardinals (+10.5) at Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings just beat the Philadelphia Eagles on the road, but that game may have said more about the state of the defending Super Bowl champions. The Eagles offense is clearly stuck in neutral, as the team hasn't eclipsed 21 points in regulation all season.

Minnesota hasn't fared well defensively all season and came into the Eagles' matchup ranked 25th in defensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders. Although the Arizona Cardinals offense it will face Sunday is statistically worse than Philadelphia's (of note, they are last in yards per game), the Cardinals have started to find a small groove in recent weeks under rookie quarterback Josh Rosen.

Also, star running back David Johnson is back to getting his deserved 20-plus touches per game after seeing just 14 apiece in his first two weeks.

It's a hard sell to pick Arizona to win outright on the road, as Vikings wide receivers Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs (84 combined catches already) should give the Cardinals defense some problems. However, expect the Cardinals to keep it within single digits in Minnesota.

Denver Broncos (+7) vs. Los Angeles Rams

Backing the Denver Broncos plus seven points versus the undefeated Los Angeles Rams may seem foolish after Denver just allowed 318 rushing yards to New York Jets running backs Isaiah Crowell and Bilal Powell on Sunday.

However, the team had a few obstacles heading into that game. For one, they traveled cross-country to play a 1 p.m. ET game on the east coast, which isn't an easy task. Second, the Jets had an extra day of rest as the Broncos lost a brutal game against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs 27-23 on Monday Night Football. It may have been hard for the Broncos to recover from that one (they were up 23-13 in the fourth quarter before allowing 14 unanswered points) in time for the Jets matchup.

But now they're back home and should be a little more well-rested. Also, the Rams run defense has not fared well this year (of note, they just allowed 5.9 yards per carry to the Seattle Seahawks), and that could play into the Broncos' hands thanks to their dynamic rookie duo of Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman.

If you're picking this one straight up, it's hard to go against L.A. But with the Broncos getting seven points at home, Denver is the pick versus the spread.

New England Patriots (-3) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs posted one of the more impressive victories of the year when they took down the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-14 on Sunday. Kansas City forced five turnovers, took a 20-0 halftime lead and never looked back.

They may face a taller task up ahead, however, as the New England Patriots' offense has woken from its slumber to score 38 straight points in consecutive games. The Pats welcomed back wideout Julian Edelman and added wide receiver Josh Gordon via trade, and both players have helped significantly improve the pass attack.

Also, the running back tandem of Sony Michel and James White looks like the real deal, with Michel handling the bulk of the carries and White taking the pass-catching duties. Together, they are one super back that does it all.

On the flip side, the Chiefs' offense presents serious matchup problems for New England, as it does with every defense in the league. Wideout Tyreek Hill could be the biggest concern, as noted when he torched the Pats for seven catches and 133 yards and a touchdown last year.

It's hard to place a call on this game, but the Chiefs get the three-point edge to start, so the pick is Kansas City plus the points. The safer bet may be the over, even with a 58.5-point over/under total.