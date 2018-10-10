Pretender or Contender: Which NFL Teams Are for Real?

0 of 8

Tim Warner/Getty Images

One of my favorite ways to kill time when procrastinating from writing articles is going back and watching old NFL highlight footage from the 1970s and 1980s.

Aside from the disco music, dated graphics and trying to wrap my brain around the fact that Brent Musberger is still an active sports-media personality decades later, it's interesting to compare how teams were viewed during the season with how they finished.

For example, check out this halftime report from a Week 3 1981 game between the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers. The Falcons were nine-point favorites and beat the 49ers with ease, 34-17, to move to 3-0, while the 49ers fell to 1-2. Musberger called Atlanta one of the best teams in football, and that certainly was the case.

If you were a football fan in the early 1980s, you might know the rest of the story. The 49ers rebounded and won the Super Bowl behind head coach Bill Walsh and quarterback Joe Montana. As for the Falcons? They wilted and finished 7-9 after going 12-4 the year before.

Teams that look like postseason contenders right now could be out of the playoff picture by Thanksgiving. Likewise, teams that look like playoff pretenders may end up winning the Super Bowl. You never know, although we have enough evidence to make educated guesses.

We'll try to do so here for a handful of clubs that are on the precipice of contending for a playoff berth late in December or making 2019 draft plans before their final game.