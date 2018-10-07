NFL Odds Week 6: Early Betting Lines for Patriots vs. Chiefs and Entire Slate

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs remain unbeaten after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-14 on Sunday, but they opened as three-point underdogs ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the New England Patriots, according to OddsShark.

The Patriots beat the Indianapolis Colts 38-24 on Thursday night to move to 3-2. New England has yet to lose at home in 2018, which will have factored into the line for Sunday's highly anticipated clash.

Perhaps the biggest question is whether the porous Chiefs defense can stop a Patriots offense that's back to full strength with the Week 5 return of Julian Edelman from his four-game suspension. New England gained 438 yards against Indianapolis, with Tom Brady throwing for 341 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

After Sunday, the Chiefs are allowing 461.8 yards per game. Blake Bortles threw for 430 yards, and Jacksonville would've had more than 14 points were it not for Bortles' four interceptions.

Kansas City likely won't be able to count on Brady providing that much help at Gillette Stadium.

Entering the 2018 season, the idea the Cincinnati Bengals would be 2.5-point favorites at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers might have seemed unrealistic. However, the Bengals lead the AFC North at 4-1 and have shown an ability to close games well.

The Bengals trailed the Miami Dolphins 17-0 in the third quarter Sunday before scoring 27 unanswered points en route to a victory. Beating the Steelers in Week 6 would add to what has been a pleasantly surprising start for Cincinnati.

Staying in the AFC North, the Cleveland Browns are only a 1.5-point underdog on the road to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cleveland moved to 2-2-1 Sunday with a 12-9 overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Considering all five of the Browns' games were decided by single digits, they could've easily had a winning record heading into Week 6 if a few breaks had gone their way.

The Chargers are giving up 274.2 yards per game through the air, so rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield could be in line for another big contest, having thrown for 838 yards and three touchdowns in his first three games.