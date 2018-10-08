Sergio Aguero, Gareth Bale Among 2018 Ballon d'Or Nominees

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2018

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Sergio Aguero of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield on October 7, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Sergio Aguero is among the nominees for the 2018 Ballon d'Or after the first five players in contention for the award were announced on Monday, per France Football (h/t Eurosport).

The Manchester City striker is joined by Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale, who scored twice as a substitute in last season's UEFA Champions League final.

Liverpool lost the final to Bale and Real, but Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker has also been nominated after moving to Anfield from AS Roma in the summer in a deal that eventually made him the second-most expensive stopper in history.

Bale's Real team-mate Karim Benzema is also on the list, along with Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

They will be among many other world football stars who are likely to compete with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi—who have 10 Ballon d'Or wins between them—for this illustrious individual honour.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

