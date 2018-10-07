Carli Lloyd's Hat Trick Powers USWNT to CONCACAF Win vs. Panama

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The United States women's national team earned its second win of the 2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship, defeating Panama 5-0 on Sunday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

Sam Mewis scored the opener for the USWNT in the sixth minute, which opened the floodgates for the USWNT. Carli Lloyd registered a hat trick in her 261st appearance for the national team.

What's Next?

The USWNT wraps up the group stage of the tournament Wednesday against Trinidad and Tobago. Panama will look to secure a semifinal berth with a win over Mexico.