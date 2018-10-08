NFL Team Grades for Week 5

0 of 32

Don Wright/Associated Press

The NFL provides an unpredictable landscape, and that's part of the allure of the sport. We can never be exactly sure of what to expect from week to week and game to game. Yet, we're still quick to jump on overreactions and premature hot takes.

Just look at the first month of the 2018 season, during which it was easy to believe the New England Patriots offense had serious issues, that Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown weren't on the same page and that we'd finally waved goodbye to problematic Blake Bortles.

Naturally, the Patriots dominated, Big Ben and Brown played pitch-and-catch and Bortles played like trash in Week 5.

New England and Pittsburgh get high grades for the week, while Bortles and his Jacksonville Jaguars didn't fare so well. How did your favorite team grade out? Let's dig in.