NFL Scores Week 5: Top Fantasy Stars, Results and Latest Team Stats

NFL Scores Week 5: Top Fantasy Stars, Results and Latest Team StatsOctober 7, 2018
About a third of the way into the 2018 NFL season, we're starting to get a clear picture of which players and teams provide the most fantasy value.
Sure, there are still plenty of random, breakout games. But the consistency of players like Alvin Kamara, Patrick Mahomes or Todd Gurley does wonders for a team.
In Week 5, we got both kinds of performances.
|Week 5 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars
|Away
|Score
|Home
|Fantasy Star
|Colts
|24-38
|Patriots
|Tom Brady
|34-of-44, 341 yds, 3 TD, 2 INT, 1 rush TD
|Titans
|12-13
|Bills
|BUF D/ST
|12 points allowed, INT, 2 FMBL recovered
|Dolphins
|17-27
|Bengals
|CIN D/ST
|17 points allowed, 2 INT, FMBL recovered, 2 TD
|Ravens
|9-12
|Browns
|Baker Mayfield
|25-of-43, 342 yds, TD, INT, 23 rush yds
|Packers
|23-31
|Lions
|Aaron Rodgers
|32-of-52, 442 yds, 3 TD, 10 rush yds
|Jaguars
|14-30
|Chiefs
|KC D/ST
|14 points allowed, 4 INT, FMBL recovered, TD
|Broncos
|16-34
|Jets
|Isaiah Crowell
|219 rush yds, TD, 1 rec, 12 yds
|Falcons
|17-41
|Steelers
|James Conner
|110 rush yds, 2 TD, 4 rec, 75 yds
|Giants
|31-33
|Panthers
|Odell Beckham, Jr
|8 rec, 131 yds, TD, 57 pass yds, TD
|Standard Scoring Format
Tom Brady
With Julian Edelman out and Josh Gordon not yet on the team, Tom Brady got off to a bit of a slow start to this season. Through his first four games, he was averaging just 16 fantasy points.
On Thursday, with both those receivers in the lineup, Brady almost got to 30 fantasy points for the first time this season. His 341 yards (34-of-44), three passing touchdowns, two interceptions and one rushing touchdown led to 27 points.
The NFL shared highlights of Brady's big performance:
NFL @NFL
Tom Brady's BEST THROWS from the @Patriots' #TNF win over the Colts! #INDvsNE #GoPats https://t.co/nvrnobDhZ9
With Edelman (seven catches for 57 yards) and Gordon (two catches for 50 yards and a touchdown) now in the fold, performances like this should be more common from Brady going forward.
Isaiah Crowell
The New York Jets embarrassed the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Running back Isaiah Crowell had a lot to do with the beatdown.
The Jets offensive line was opening up massive holes all game, and Crowell took advantage to the tune of 219 rushing yards and one touchdown.
The NFL posted video of the score:
NFL @NFL
He's GONE! 77 yards! @IsaiahCrowell34 goes the distance for the @nyjets! 📺: CBS #Jets https://t.co/fWbclb6nPM
On top of Crowell's 219 yards, Bilal Powell added 99 of his own. If this running game can dominate like this going forward, it will make things much easier on rookie quarterback Sam Darnold.
James Conner
Le'Veon Bell may be planning to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but James Conner has made his absence relatively painless, at least in terms of on-field performance.
Coming into Week 5, Conner was averaging just under 15 fantasy points per game in standard-scoring formats. He'd slowed down a bit over the last couple of weeks but came roaring back against the Atlanta Falcons.
On Sunday, he racked up 185 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in a 41-17 rout for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The NFL shared highlights of the game:
NFL @NFL
FINAL: @AB84 & @JamesConner_ score 2 TDs each in the @steelers WIN! #ATLvsPIT #HereWeGo https://t.co/MGuloot2Gw
Of course, adding Bell to this backfield will only help the Steelers, but it could lead to fewer touches for Conner. It will be interesting to see how Pittsburgh uses him moving forward.
His team didn't come out on top, but Aaron Rodgers had another monster performance in the Green Bay Packers' 31-23 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Rodgers piled up 442 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions on 32-of-52 passing.
The NFL shared video of one of his scoring strikes:
NFL @NFL
.@AaronRodgers12 to @MVS__11... @Packers TOUCHDOWN! 📺: FOX #GoPackGo https://t.co/FKhU6DMgrL
Week 5 marked the first time since Green Bay's opener that Rodgers went over 20 fantasy points. And for perhaps the first time in his career, it looks like coaching and the supporting cast could suppress his value.
He's still capable of going off for games like this in any given week, though.
Baker Leads Browns to OT Win