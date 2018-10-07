NFL Scores Week 5: Top Fantasy Stars, Results and Latest Team Stats

Andy Bailey@@AndrewDBaileyFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2018

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 07: James Conner #30 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball in the first quarter during the game Atlanta Falcons at Heinz Field on October 7, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

About a third of the way into the 2018 NFL season, we're starting to get a clear picture of which players and teams provide the most fantasy value.

Sure, there are still plenty of random, breakout games. But the consistency of players like Alvin Kamara, Patrick Mahomes or Todd Gurley does wonders for a team.

In Week 5, we got both kinds of performances.

Week 5 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars
AwayScoreHomeFantasy Star
Colts24-38PatriotsTom Brady34-of-44, 341 yds, 3 TD, 2 INT, 1 rush TD
Titans12-13BillsBUF D/ST12 points allowed, INT, 2 FMBL recovered
Dolphins17-27BengalsCIN D/ST17 points allowed, 2 INT, FMBL recovered, 2 TD
Ravens9-12BrownsBaker Mayfield25-of-43, 342 yds, TD, INT, 23 rush yds
Packers23-31LionsAaron Rodgers32-of-52, 442 yds, 3 TD, 10 rush yds
Jaguars14-30ChiefsKC D/ST14 points allowed, 4 INT, FMBL recovered, TD
Broncos16-34JetsIsaiah Crowell219 rush yds, TD, 1 rec, 12 yds
Falcons17-41SteelersJames Conner110 rush yds, 2 TD, 4 rec, 75 yds
Giants31-33PanthersOdell Beckham, Jr8 rec, 131 yds, TD, 57 pass yds, TD
Tom Brady

With Julian Edelman out and Josh Gordon not yet on the team, Tom Brady got off to a bit of a slow start to this season. Through his first four games, he was averaging just 16 fantasy points.

On Thursday, with both those receivers in the lineup, Brady almost got to 30 fantasy points for the first time this season. His 341 yards (34-of-44), three passing touchdowns, two interceptions and one rushing touchdown led to 27 points.

The NFL shared highlights of Brady's big performance:

With Edelman (seven catches for 57 yards) and Gordon (two catches for 50 yards and a touchdown) now in the fold, performances like this should be more common from Brady going forward.

           

Isaiah Crowell

The New York Jets embarrassed the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Running back Isaiah Crowell had a lot to do with the beatdown.

The Jets offensive line was opening up massive holes all game, and Crowell took advantage to the tune of 219 rushing yards and one touchdown.

The NFL posted video of the score:

On top of Crowell's 219 yards, Bilal Powell added 99 of his own. If this running game can dominate like this going forward, it will make things much easier on rookie quarterback Sam Darnold. 

             

James Conner

Le'Veon Bell may be planning to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but James Conner has made his absence relatively painless, at least in terms of on-field performance.

Coming into Week 5, Conner was averaging just under 15 fantasy points per game in standard-scoring formats. He'd slowed down a bit over the last couple of weeks but came roaring back against the Atlanta Falcons.

On Sunday, he racked up 185 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in a 41-17 rout for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The NFL shared highlights of the game:

Of course, adding Bell to this backfield will only help the Steelers, but it could lead to fewer touches for Conner. It will be interesting to see how Pittsburgh uses him moving forward.

              

Aaron Rodgers

His team didn't come out on top, but Aaron Rodgers had another monster performance in the Green Bay Packers' 31-23 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Rodgers piled up 442 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions on 32-of-52 passing.

The NFL shared video of one of his scoring strikes:

Week 5 marked the first time since Green Bay's opener that Rodgers went over 20 fantasy points. And for perhaps the first time in his career, it looks like coaching and the supporting cast could suppress his value.

He's still capable of going off for games like this in any given week, though.

