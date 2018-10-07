Report: Everson Griffen 'Could Be Back Next Week or Could Never Play Again'

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 09: Everson Griffen #97 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after sacking Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers in the first half of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)
Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen is not expected to rejoin the team "anytime soon," according to ESPN.com's Adam Schefter

One source told Schefter that Griffen "could be back next week or could never play again, you just don't know when it comes to mental health."

Griffen has not played since Week 2. He missed a Week 3 loss to the Buffalo Bills because of a knee injury, and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero later reported the 30-year-old was dealing with a "serious, personal health-related issue." 

According to KTSP.com, Griffen was involved in an incident at Hotel Ivy in Minneapolis and threatened to shoot someone. 

"This past week's events have raised many questions and I want to apologize to everyone who was impacted," Griffen wrote on Instagram on Sept. 27. "I am currently focused on resolving personal issues with which I have been dealing for a long time. Once I have had time to address those issues, I hope to share my story with everyone." 

A three-time Pro Bowler, Griffen signed a four-year, $58 million extension with the Vikings in July 2017. 

According to Pro Football Reference, he was one of 10 edge rushers with at least 60 sacks between the 2011 and 2017 seasons. 

