Chicago Marathon 2018 Results: Mo Farah, Brigid Kosgei Win Men's, Women's Races

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Great Britain's Mo Farah held off a fierce charge from Ethiopia's Mosinet Geremew and won the 2018 Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

Farah, competing in his first marathon on American soil and third overall, set a European marathon record of 2:05:11 after logging a previous personal best of 2:06:21 at the London Marathon in April.

Geremew finished second among elite men's competitors with a mark of 2:05:24, while 2017 Chicago Marathon champion Galen Rupp came in fifth at 02:06:21.



Kenya's Brigid Kosgei took home the title on the women's side following a second-place finish in the Windy City last year and a second-place finish in London this year.

Kosgei crossed the finish line in a personal-best time of 02:18:35 as she blew past Ethiopia's Roza Dereje (02:21:18).

The big story entering Sunday was the friendly rivalry between Farah and Rupp, who have a history that dates back to their time training together with the Nike Oregon Project.

Rupp was seen as the pre-race favorite following last year's win and a personal-best (2:06:07) finish at this year's Prague Marathon, and he set his sights on a new American record with his numbers trending in the right direction.

"I definitely think (the record is) a possibility," he said prior to the race, per the Chicago Tribune's Shannon Ryan. "My training has gone well. … I've made a lot of good adjustments. I'm in better shape than I was last year. I should be in the running."

However, Rupp simply couldn't keep up with the blistering figure the four-time Olympic gold medalist posted to outpace the field and tallied a final number just shy of the one he posted in Prague.

As a result, Rupp came up just short in his quest to become the first repeat champion in Chicago since Sammy Wanjiru in 2009 and 2010.