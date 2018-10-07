Biggest Storylines, Top Highlights and Fantasy Stars to Watch from NFL Week 5

Don Wright/Associated Press

Week 5 of the NFL season kicked off with the New England Patriots' 38-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football.

That high-scoring game did not foreshadow the rest of the league's results through early Sunday afternoon, as numerous offenses failed to find traction. It's an unusual shift from the league's first four weeks, when teams averaged a historical high of 24.2 points per game.

Here's a look at everything you need to know from NFL action Sunday, including the plays of the day, top storylines, injury reports and notable individual performances.

Plays of the Day

The New York Giants-Carolina Panthers matchup featured a trio of notable plays in the first half.

Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel evaded seven defenders as he took a pass 25 yards to the end zone:

Later on, the Giants scored a touchdown on a trick play when wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tossed a 57-yard pass to running back Saquon Barkley:

The New York Jets had two explosive plays for touchdowns against the Denver Broncos. One was a 77-yard Isaiah Crowell run, and the other came on a 76-yard Robby Anderson reception:

Top Storylines

Offenses went dormant in the first halves of the 1 p.m. ET games, with the Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars all failing to score.

The Jaguars' result was arguably the most surprising, as their opponent (the Kansas City Chiefs) had allowed 28.8 points per game through four weeks. The undefeated Chiefs took a 20-0 lead into the half.

A few other teams failed to get much going. The Buffalo Bills led the Tennessee Titans 7-6 at the break, while the Cleveland Browns took a 6-3 advantage into the locker room versus the Baltimore Ravens.

Best Performances

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner amassed 72 yards on his team's first drive against the Atlanta Falcons. The second-year pro's one-yard score gave Pittsburgh an early 6-0 lead:

Conner finished the half with 108 yards from scrimmage on 13 touches.

Aside from Anderson's aforementioned 76-yarder, he also caught a 35-yard touchdown from quarterback Sam Darnold to amass three catches, 123 yards and two scores before halftime.