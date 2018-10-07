NFL Week 5 Live-Stream Schedule, TV Times and Coverage Map

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

The New England Patriots pulled away from the Indianapolis Colts 38-24 in their Thursday Night Football matchup and look like they are in midseason form after a 1-2 start. Other perennial playoff contenders can also move in the right direction in Week 5.

The Atlanta Falcons (1-3) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2-1) go into their matchup Sunday struggling on defense for different reasons. The former lost multiple key players to various injuries, and the latter's on-field personnel don't look in sync, ranking 26th in points allowed. Both teams need a win because of the strong competition within their respective divisions.

After the New York Giants selected running back Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, many expected to see an explosive offense featuring the rookie ball-carrier, Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram. However, Big Blue ranks 29th in scoring. One player seems to know the problem that hinders this squad. Is he correct?

Week 5's marquee matchup will start at 1 p.m. ET between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars. It's Patrick Mahomes going against the No. 1 defense in points and yards allowed. Will the top-scoring offense pierce through the stingiest defensive unit?

Take a look at the Week 5 coverage map, showing viewers what games will air in their regions with the broadcasters on call, per 506 Sports:

Week 5 Schedule

Sunday, Oct. 7

Denver Broncos at New York Jets: 1 p.m. ET, CBS All Access

New York Giants at Carolina Panthers: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills: 1 p.m. ET, CBS All Access

Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs: 1 p.m. ET, CBS All Access

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns: 1 p.m. ET, CBS All Access

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals: 1 p.m. ET, CBS All Access

Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS All Access

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans: 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports

Monday, Oct. 8

Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, WatchESPN 5

Week 5 Storylines

Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers Headed Toward High-Scoring Matchup

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

For the Falcons, Deion Jones, Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen have been placed on injured reserve. Grady Jarrett won't play because of an ankle ailment, and it's unclear when he will return to action.

All of the sudden, Atlanta's defense has several holes, but Pittsburgh may struggle to take advantage. The Steelers scored 14 points against the Baltimore Ravens last time out at Heinz Field.

It's difficult to envision Pittsburgh producing consecutive offensive stinkers, even without running back Le'Veon Bell, who's reportedly going to rejoin the team Week 7, per ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler.

Pittsburgh's defense has struggled to keep teams out of the end zone, allowing 14 touchdowns in four gameweeks. Atlanta's offense ranks sixth in scoring and seventh in yards. We're probably going to see two desperate teams put up a combined 70-plus points on the scoreboard Sunday.

Odell Beckham Jr. Questions Giants' Energy, Heart, Passing Strategy



Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Giants have star power on offense at the skill positions. Barkley came into the league as the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. As a ball-carrier, he lists 12th in rushing yards with 260.

Beckham became the highest-paid wide receiver during the offseason, signing a five-year, $95 million extension. Engram won't suit up Sunday because of a knee injury, but he and Shepard progressed last year as top options in the passing game.

Why are the Giants struggling to move the ball and score points? Beckham gave some direct answers to ESPN (h/t SNY reporter Ralph Vacchiano):

Beckham's decision to sound off four weeks into the season could light a spark under the offense. It's also fair to ask whether quarterback Eli Manning has enough time in the pocket to throw downfield, or is it his choice not to do so?

Manning has been sacked 15 times and averages 6.99 yards per pass attempt, which is 25th in the NFL. Whatever the cause for his inefficiencies, head coach Pat Shurmur must have a solution on the road against the Carolina Panthers' eighth-ranked scoring defense.

Jalen Ramsey Downplays Tyreek Hill as a Wide Receiver

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

What does a marquee matchup need to spice up the action? Jalen Ramsey's bulletin-board material adds some edge to an early kickoff. The Jaguars cornerback commented on Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill in a press conference, per ESPN.com's Mike DiRocco:

"He made All-Pro as a return specialist -- let's get that right, as a return specialist -- his rookie year. He went to two Pro Bowls as a return specialist -- return specialist -- two years. I made All-Pro in my position as a corner. Went to the Pro Bowl as a corner. So it's not a wide receiver versus corner matchup, so we can get that out of the way off the bat."

Ramsey provided a somewhat backhanded compliment and didn't give Hill enough credit for his contributions as a wide receiver. The Kansas City Chiefs pass-catcher hauled in 75 receptions for 1,183 yards and seven touchdowns last year.

There's nothing wrong with harmless trash talk, but Ramsey will match up against Hill at times Sunday. Mahomes' ability to keep plays alive and fire passes downfield could put the Jaguars cornerback in precarious situations while covering the speedy receiver.

Beyond the Ramsey vs. Hill matchup, spectators will see a big-time contest between the No. 1 offense and the top defensive unit, making this the must-see game of Week 5.