Jets DC Kacy Rodgers Likely Won't Coach Week 5 Due to 'Serious' Health Condition

New York Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers "likely" won't coach against the Denver Broncos on Sunday because of health concerns.

According to ESPN.com's Rich Cimini, head coach Todd Bowles said Rodgers' situation was "serious" when he addressed reporters Friday.

Cimini added that Rodgers was in attendance at Thursday's practice but was not present Friday following a doctor's appointment.

"Obviously, we're all thinking about him," defensive end Henry Anderson said, per Cimini. "All of us were hit pretty hard when we heard the news. He's such a good dude. I'm hoping everything works out and he's back as soon as he can. We miss him, for sure."

The Jets, now 1-3, will enter Sunday's showdown with the Broncos in possession of the NFL's 13th-ranked scoring defense (22.3 points per game).

Bowles, who made a name for himself as the Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator before getting hired by the Jets, is expected to call plays in the event Rodgers is not in attendance at MetLife Stadium.