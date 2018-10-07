Simms in 60: Blame Stubborn Defenses for NFL's Ridiculous Offensive Explosion

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoOctober 7, 2018

  1. Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V

  2. Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service

  3. Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB

  4. Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  5. B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2

  6. Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  7. Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1

  8. Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club

  9. The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps

  10. Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day

  11. Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁

  12. From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL

  13. Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball

  14. There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors

  15. Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families

  16. Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge

  17. 'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot

  18. Is 44-Year-Old T.O. Working Out for a Comeback?

  19. Eagles Drafted a 6'8", 346-Lb Rugby Player 😳

  20. Happy 4-Year Anniversary to the 2014 NFL WR Class

Right Arrow Icon

Offenses have ruled the NFL through the quarter mark of the 2018 season.

We have four quarterbacks on pace to break the league's single-season passing yards record. But who deserves credit for this sudden offensive explosion?

Watch the video above as lead NFL analyst Chris Simms explains why stubborn defenses are to blame for the offensive outburst.

                     

Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You've never been so ready for some football.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Report: Thomas Having Surgery, Will Be 100% by FA

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Thomas Having Surgery, Will Be 100% by FA

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Lefkoe's Gambling Locks for Week 5 🔒

    Video Play Button
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Lefkoe's Gambling Locks for Week 5 🔒

    Samantha Prevot
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jimmy G Faces Relatively Easy Rehab

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Jimmy G Faces Relatively Easy Rehab

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's Game Picks for Week 5

    NFL logo
    NFL

    B/R's Game Picks for Week 5

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report