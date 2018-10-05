2018 MLB Free Agents: Bryce Harper, Andrew McCutchen, More Rumors, Predictions

Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

The MLB postseason is just getting started, but already the rumor mill is churning ahead of another busy offseason.

This year's crop of free agents has been among the most anticipated in recent memory, with young superstars Bryce Harper and Manny Machado set to pursue record deals and a wealth of talent behind them in a deep market.

Rumors and speculation will really start to fly once the World Series concludes, but already there are some interesting tidbits starting to trickle out.

Ahead is a look at some of the latest rumors from around the league.

Nationals Front Office to Meet with Scott Boras to Talk Bryce Harper

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Maybe Bryce Harper's time with the Washington Nationals isn't finished just yet.

Despite what appeared to be a goodbye message on Instagram following his final home game, the Nationals are still in the mix to re-sign their homegrown superstar.

In fact, the front office might already be getting the ball rolling on a potential new deal.

"Two sources said over the weekend the front office, led by ownership, was making plans to meet with Harper and agent Scott Boras in Las Vegas before he hits the open market, though a third source said no meetings have been scheduled at this point," wrote Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports.

Zuckerman went on to list the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees as likely suitors for Harper, while adding the San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Atlanta Braves as others to watch.

Given what we know about Boras and the type of money that will be in play here, it's unlikely that Harper is going to rush to make a decision.



Still, it's noteworthy that the Nationals appear to be serious contenders to bring him back.

Prediction: The meeting is just for both sides to touch base, and nothing will be decided until much later in the offseason.

Andrew McCutchen More Than Just a Rental for the Yankees?

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Yankees acquired Andrew McCutchen in August due in large part to Aaron Judge being on the shelf with an injury.

However, it's not out of the question to think the two sides could turn this into more than just a two-month pitstop.

"Andrew McCutchen is said to have loved his time around the Yankees, so perhaps they would consider bringing him back," wrote Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports.

The Yankees hold a $12.5 million option on Brett Gardner that can be bought out for $2 million, and Heyman wrote that they will "surely turn down" the option.

A healthy Clint Frazier would be in the mix for outfield playing time, but bringing back McCutchen to provide a veteran presence and top-of-the-order bat makes sense if the years and price is right.

Prediction: McCutchen tests the waters, but eventually lands back with the Yankees on a one-year deal with a mutual option for 2020.

Derek Dietrich to be Non-Tendered?

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, it appears "highly questionable" that the Miami Marlins will tender a contract to versatile veteran Derek Dietrich.

That comes as something of a surprise given his strong production this past season.

The 29-year-old posted a 112 OPS+ with 26 doubles, 16 home runs and 45 RBI in 551 plate appearances, and he's seen at least semi-regular time at first base, second base, third base and at both corner outfield spots over the past few seasons.



He made just $2.9 million this season and will earn a slight raise in arbitration, and with team control through 2020, he looks more like an asset than a player to be cut loose.



His defensive flexibility and reasonable price tag should give him plenty of suitors if he does hit the open market, as he'll likely come cheaper than guys like Asdrubal Cabrera and Eduardo Escobar who could be targeted for a similar role.

Prediction: Dietrich is in fact tendered a contract, as even the cost-cutting Marlins see the value in his versatility.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.