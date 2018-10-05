Daily Fantasy Football Week 5: Top Picks, Lineup Advice for DraftKings, FanDuel

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel had 15 catches for 89 yards through three weeks. Needless to say, he was on few fantasy football radars heading into Week 4.

However, Gabriel dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the tune of seven catches (on seven targets) for 104 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

If you picked him and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in daily-fantasy tournaments, chances are you had a profitable week. Of note, that pairing was on the winning DraftKings Millionaire Maker team.

Gabriel was on just 5.1 percent of Millionaire Maker rosters. He's the type of player everyone needs to have success in tournaments—i.e., the one who has a big game that few people see in advance.

We can't land on players like that every gameweek, but we will try to find a few sleepers for Sunday. Here's a look at five below, in addition to in-depth analysis on two.

Week 5 DFS Top Sleeper Picks

Green Bay Packers RB Ty Montgomery ($5,500 FanDuel; $3,800 DraftKings)

Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler ($6,200 FanDuel; $4,200 DraftKings)

Carolina Panthers WR D.J. Moore ($4,700 FanDuel; $3,700 DraftKings)

Los Angeles Chargers WR Mike Williams ($6,300 FanDuel; $4,200 DraftKings)

Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett ($6,600 FanDuel; $4,600 DraftKings)

Green Bay Packers RB Ty Montgomery

Green Bay Packers wide receivers Davante Adams, Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison did not practice Thursday. If that trio can't play, the Pack would be without the top three wideouts on their depth chart.

The Packers would then need to find a way to get creative to move the ball down the field. While they do have replacements for those three in J'Mon Moore, Equanimeous St. Brown, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, they are all rookies who have a combined two catches for 41 yards between them (all from Valdes-Scantling).

Expect a heavy target dose for tight end Jimmy Graham and a busy day for Green Bay's three-headed backfield of Aaron Jones, Ty Montgomery and Jamaal Williams. However, the one to watch among those three is Montgomery.

Montgomery has seen a ton of targets before, most notably when he caught 10 passes for 98 yards on 12 targets versus the Dallas Cowboys in 2016. If Adams, Cobb and Allison can't go, Montgomery would have more pass-catching history with Rodgers than anyone else on the field.

That trust can go a long way Sunday, especially against a Detroit Lions team that ranks 28th in pass-defense efficiency, per Football Outsiders.

The ex-Stanford star's salary is just $5,500 on FanDuel and $3,800 on DraftKings. While it's not advisable to play him in cash games, he could be an excellent tournament play. He's also a great salary saver whose selection can help you reach for other stars such as Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown or Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley.

Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler

All Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler does is produce on a weekly basis. Through four games, the second-year pro has amassed 351 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. More remarkably, he's done that on just 41 touches, meaning he's averaging 8.6 yards per touch this year.

His efficiency is through the roof, but a healthy touch and target volume isn't guaranteed every week because he sits behind starter Melvin Gordon on the depth chart.

For instance, Ekeler touched the ball just seven times in Week 3 at the Los Angeles Rams. As good as Ekeler is, it's hard for any running back to put up gaudy numbers with a limited amount of chances.

However, look for Ekeler to see more run Sunday against the Oakland Raiders, who allow 5.6 yards per carry (the second-worst mark in the league).

Evan Silva of Rotoworld covered Ekeler in his Week 5 Matchups column, noting the following:

"Austin Ekeler is squarely in play as a Week 5 flex starter in this run-friendly matchup with projected positive script, which should allow the Chargers to keep both backs heavily involved. Ekeler has double-digit touches in 3-of-4 games, and his 4.43 jets should cause fits for Oakland's slow defense. Ekeler dusted 49ers SPARQ freak linebacker Fred Warner for a 22-yard receiving TD in last week's win."

As Silva noted, the Bolts should go to the run game often. Per OddsShark, the Chargers are five-point home favorites in a game with a 52.5-point over/under total. That gives L.A. a 28.75-point implied total for Sunday.

If the Chargers reach that four-touchdown mark and maintain a lead, then L.A. should stick to the ground game as they look to milk the clock and preserve the advantage.

Gordon should still be the bell cow, but it's not impossible to see Ekeler receive close to 15 touches in this one. Therefore, a 100-yard day isn't out of the realm of possibility, and that's a huge win in daily fantasy for a player who is just $6,200 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings.