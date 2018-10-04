Max Muncy, Joc Pederson Power Dodgers to Game 1 Win over Braves

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers opened their postseason with a 6-0 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Thursday night.

Joc Pederson led off the first inning with a solo home run, and Max Muncy followed his lead with a three-run shot in the second to give the Dodgers sufficient breathing room while Hyun-Jin Ryu was dealing on the mound.

In all, Ryu pitched seven innings and gave up four hits and struck out eight before the Dodgers bullpen took over and shut the door on a Braves offense that did not register an extra-base hit.

Muncy, Pederson Power Duo Could Swing Series for Dodgers

The Dodgers didn't play small ball in Game 1. Then again, they didn't have to.

Instead, manager Dave Roberts' squad channeled the formula it embraced throughout the regular season when it cranked out a National League-leading 235 home runs.

Muncy was the engine behind that power-packed attack, and he didn't deviate from that role Thursday as he mashed what proved to be a devastating blow to Atlanta's Game 1 hopes.

Pederson, meanwhile, stayed hot with his solo shot after he had seven jacks, a .269 average and a .941 OPS over the final 25 games.

The headliners of the Dodgers offense, of course, are Justin Turner (1-for-2, 2B, two walks) and Manny Machado (0-for-4, three strikeouts).

But if Pederson and Muncy can continue to crank out a steady stream of long balls and make Braves pitchers pay, they should solidify the top of a batting order that has a chance to propel the Dodgers to their second straight NL pennant.

Foltynewicz's Inability to Chase Dodger Demons Puts Braves in Hole

There's no debating Mike Foltynewicz deserved to start Game 1.

The 26-year-old went 13-10 with a 2.85 ERA, two complete games and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings during the regular season, and he was clearly Atlanta's best option to take the hill with a chance to steal a win in enemy territory.

There was, however, reason to believe he wouldn't hold up his end of the bargain despite that encouraging production.

Because even though Foltynewicz blistered most opponents this season, the Dodgers—in an admittedly small sample size—proved to be his Kryptonite.

Specifically, the right-hander gave up four earned runs, two home runs and six hits in five innings when he made his lone regular-season start against the Dodgers on July 27.

And while the bottom of the Dodgers order shouldered the load that night, the top of the lineup inflicted the damage Thursday as Pederson and Muncy jumped on a pair of four-seam fastballs to send the Braves tumbling into a 1-0 series hole.

In all, Foltynewicz allowed four earned runs and three hits while logging five strikeouts in two innings before he was pulled for Sean Newcomb.

Foltynewicz could be presented with a shot at redemption later in the NLDS, but his struggles Thursday won't inspire much confidence if he is fortunate enough to grab another starting nod against L.A.

Kershaw Has Chance to Give Dodgers Series Stranglehold

The Dodgers couldn't have asked for a better start against the Braves.

They're in prime position to take a commanding 2-0 series lead with Clayton Kershaw headed to the hill Friday night.

Sure, Kershaw may not be at the peak of his powers after he nursed a back injury throughout the regular season. But considering he posted a 2.73 ERA with 155 strikeouts across 161.1 innings, the Dodgers have to feel good about their prospects entering the weekend.

Furthermore, Kershaw dominated the Braves on July 27 when he scattered six hits across 7.2 innings and allowed a single earned run while recording eight strikeouts and zero walks.

As if that wasn't enough to like the Dodgers' chances, Kershaw seems to have a chip on his shoulder after he was bumped down in the rotation in favor of Ryu.

"I don't really need to prove myself to anybody," Kershaw said Thursday, per the Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett. "I want my teammates to want me out there. I think that's the biggest thing. Hyun-Jin has had a great season and he’s pitched really well for us. I'm looking forward to watching him tonight. And I'll get my turn tomorrow."

Don't be surprised if the three-time Cy Young Award winner makes a statement before the series shifts to SunTrust Park on Sunday.

What's Next?

Game 2 is set for Friday night in Southern California. Clayton Kershaw will take the hill for the Dodgers against Atlanta's Anibal Sanchez.