Tom Brady, Patriots Beat Andrew Luck, Colts 38-24 in Julian Edelman's Return

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots moved to 3-2 with a 38-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Tom Brady finished 34-of-44 for 341 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in what was Julian Edelman's first appearance of the 2018 season after coming off a four-game suspension. Edelman had seven catches for 57 yards.

Andrew Luck threw for 365 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions without No. 1 option T.Y. Hilton, who missed the game due to a hamstring injury.

Julian Edelman Return Sees Tom Brady Back to His Best

Edelman's final numbers aren't all that impressive but don't speak to the full effect of his presence in New England's offense.

Edelman was indirectly involved in much of New England's success because the Colts had to account for his presence when he was on the field. Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett weren't getting the same kind of treatment when they had to compensate for Edelman's absence during his suspension.

Entering Thursday night, the Colts didn't have one of the NFL's top secondaries but ranked 18th in passing yards allowed (268 per game) and 13th in pass defense DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), per Football Outsiders.

For the most part, Brady had his way with Indianapolis' defense, which isn't a good sign for the rest of the league.

Things got dire for the Patriots earlier this year with regard to their receiver situation. Now, Edelman is back, the unit is healthy and Josh Gordon continues to get more work on the practice field. New England's offense looks unrecognizable from the one that gained just 209 yards against the Detroit Lions in Week 3.

What's Next?

The Indianapolis Colts stay on the road in Week 6. They play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 14. The Patriots' focus shifts to their highly anticipated matchup with the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs. The winner will position itself as the team to beat in the AFC.