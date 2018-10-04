Mike Zimmer Not Worried About Vikings: This Isn't a Time for 'Woe Is Me'

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer isn't concerned about his team's 1-2-1 start to the season.

Per ESPN.com's Courtney Cronin, he provided a recent history lesson to anyone worried about the Vikings being winless in three games since Week 1.

"This isn't a time for 'woe is me,'" Zimmer said. "If people remember, we were 2-2 this time last year. We finished 13-3. We were 5-0 the year before, and we finished 8-8. We were 2-2 the year before that, and we finished 11-5, so all the predictors, this isn't a good time to predict."

Coming off a 13-3 record and appearance in the NFC Championship Game last season, expectations are high for the Vikings in 2018. They signed Kirk Cousins to provide an upgrade at quarterback over Case Keenum.

Things started well with a 24-16 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. Cousins threw for two touchdowns, Adam Thielen had 102 receiving yards, and the defense forced four turnovers.

Over the past three games, though, Minnesota's vaunted defense has given up 94 points. The group ranks 22nd in points allowed per game (27.5) after leading the NFL last year (15.8).

The Vikings became the first team since 1995 to lose a game in which they were favored by at least 16 points when the Buffalo Bills stunned them 27-6 in Week 3.

Thanks to their slow start, the Vikings trail the Chicago Bears (3-1) and Green Bay Packers (2-1-1) in the NFC North standings. They will try to get back on track this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat them 38-7 in last year's NFC title game.