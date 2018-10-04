Yankees News: J.A. Happ to Start Game 1 of ALDS vs. Red Sox

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

J.A. Happ will get the ball for the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox.

The team announced the news on Thursday:

Game 1 will get underway at Fenway Park on Friday, Oct. 5, at 7:32 p.m. ET.

Happ received consideration to start Wednesday's AL Wild Card Game against the Oakland Athletics, but ultimately, New York manager Aaron Boone opted to go with Luis Severino, who allowed just two hits in four innings of shutout baseball in a 7-2 victory.

With Severino out of the mix, Happ will open the best-of-five series against Boston.

The 35-year-old left-hander was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays prior to the non-waiver trade deadline back in July. Since arriving in the Bronx, he has gone 7-0 with a 2.69 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP in 11 starts in pinstripes.

Happ is 1-1 with a 1.99 ERA in four starts against Boston this season. He made two starts against the archrival Red Sox after being traded to the Yankees, going 1-0 while allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits in 12 innings.

His last start of the regular season came at Fenway Park, where he picked up the win while allowing four runs on four hits in six innings of work while striking out seven. It's important to note that start came against a Red Sox club with nothing to play for as home-field advantage had already been wrapped up.

Happ is 1-1 in the postseason in his career, posting a 3.72 ERA and a 1.81 WHIP in 10 appearances, including three starts.

Boston (108-54) is coming off the best regular season in franchise history and went an MLB-best 57-24 at home this season. Meanwhile, the Red Sox will send AL Cy Young candidate Chris Sale to the mound for Game 1. New York has not yet announced the rest of its rotation for the series.