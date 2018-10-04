NFL Rumors: WR Rishard Matthews Hires Drew Rosenhaus; Multiple Teams Interested

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews catches a pass during an NFL football practice Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans are scheduled to play the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday in an AFC wild-card playoff game. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans released wide receiver Rishard Matthews after just three games this season, and he now has new representation as he searches for his next team.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Matthews hired agent Drew Rosenhaus after he tried representing himself. Schefter cited Rosenhaus and noted there are "multiple teams" interested in the 28-year-old who is "expected to sign soon."

           

