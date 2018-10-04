World Series 2018 Odds: Astros, Red Sox Tied as Favorites to Win It All

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Following the Wild Card Round, the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox are co-favorites to win the 2018 World Series.

According to OddsShark, both Houston and Boston are listed at +325 (13-4) to win it all:

While three of the top four betting choices to win the World Series are American League teams, the Los Angeles Dodgers lead the way in the National League at +550 (11-2), making them the third choice overall behind the Astros and Red Sox.

Houston is the reigning World Series champion, and after going 103-59 during the regular season, a repeat is within reach.

The Astros boast arguably the best starting rotation in the postseason with Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Charlie Morton all enjoying All-Star seasons. They also have Dallas Keuchel, a lefty who is now thoroughly battle-tested in the playoffs.

Perhaps the only team that can match them in that department is their American League Divisional Series opponent, the Cleveland Indians.

Cleveland became the first team in MLB history to have four starting pitchers with 200 or more strikeouts in a season, with Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco, Trevor Bauer and Mike Clevinger all eclipsing that mark.

The Indians cruised to the playoffs in the weak AL Central, but they have the lowest odds of any Junior Circuit team to win the World Series after going 91-71 in the regular season.

Boston was baseball's best team during the regular season, posting a franchise-record 108 wins.

The Red Sox have a deep and talented lineup anchored by a pair of leading AL MVP candidates in Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez.

Pitching could be Boston's downfall, though, as ace Chris Sale hasn't thrown more than five innings in a game since July due to injuries.

David Price, Rick Porcello, Eduardo Rodriguez and Nathan Eovaldi make up the rest of the rotation, and all of them are as equally capable of laying an egg as they are of spinning a gem.

Boston also has major question marks in the bullpen when it comes to bridging the gap from the starter to closer Craig Kimbrel.

After the Yankees beat the Oakland Athletics 7-2 in the American League Wild Card Game, New York will look to take down its biggest rival in the ALDS.

The Yankees set a Major League record with 267 home runs during the regular season, and they have the luxury of starting J.A. Happ in Game 1.

This season, Happ posted a 1.99 ERA in four starts against the potent Red Sox lineup.

While Houston and Boston are considered the class of the playoff field, they both face difficult ALDS opponents who have more than enough firepower to beat them in a short series.