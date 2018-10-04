Jose Mourinho Reportedly Has 1 Game to Save Manchester United Job

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho could reportedly have just one match to save his job as Manchester United boss after "losing the faith" of the club's board.

According to The Sun's Neil Custis, Mourinho could be sacked if his side lose to Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Should the beleaguered Magpies win, it's said the Special One's only hope is "the lack of a viable alternative" with rumoured favourite Zinedine Zidane thought to "be distancing himself from the job."

Newcastle are yet to win this season, with their only points coming from goalless draws at Cardiff City and Crystal Palace.

As for the Red Devils, they've endured a poor run of form that has seen them draw at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Valencia either side of a Carabao Cup exit to Derby County—also at Old Trafford—and a 3-1 defeat at West Ham United.

It is not just the results but also the performances that have disappointed United legend Paul Scholes, who has been bored watching his former team play:

Mourinho told BT Sport after the 0-0 draw with Valencia that his players "don't have the technical quality to build from the back," but Sky Sports' Adam Bate feels it's an unhelpful line to take:

Even limited players can play attractive football if utilised correctly, and what's more, Mourinho has spent close to £400 million to assemble his squad, so it's largely his responsibility if the players he has aren't capable of meeting his demands.



Football writer Liam Canning has been a vocal supporter of the manager during his time at Old Trafford, but he is one of many who would see the back of him now:

Should United fail to beat a struggling Newcastle side at home, it will be difficult see a light at the end of the tunnel for Mourinho.

It will be an international break after the match, too, giving the club plenty of time to act and bring in a new manager should they take a decision.