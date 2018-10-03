Aaron Rodgers Says He Has a 'Great Relationship' with Mike McCarthy

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

While it seemed as though there was some disconnect between Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head coach Mike McCarthy, Rodgers explained Wednesday that this was not the case.

"Mike and I talk all the time; we have a great relationship," the quarterback said, per Herbie Teope of NFL.com. "There's always been great communication between us, even if there is things that we need to talk about that are tough subjects, we've never had a problem finding time and talking. That's the way it's been for 10-plus years."

Although the Packers are a respectable 2-1-1 this season, the level of play isn't close to what we have come to expect from a squad with this much talent.

The offense currently ranks 19th in the league in points scored per game, and the quarterback wasn't happy about the performance in the 22-0 win over the Buffalo Bills Sunday.

"We were terrible on offense," Rodgers said, per Mike Spofford of the team's official site. "I don't think it made a difference for the offense."

He also called for more plays to be run for quality pass-catchers like Davante Adams and Jimmy Graham.

However, it seems Rodgers is taking responsibility for the struggles and not blaming his coaching staff. Considering he and McCarthy have been together with the Packers since 2006, tolerating each other is clearly not too much of a problem.