Aaron Judge Powers Yankees to Wild-Card Win vs. Athletics, Advance to ALDS

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will meet in the postseason for the first time since 2004 after the Bronx Bombers defeated the Oakland A's, 7-2, in the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night.

Right fielder Aaron Judge went 2-for-3 with a walk, and his two-run home run in the first inning sparked the Yankees as they ripped off their second wild-card win in as many seasons:

First baseman Luke Voit tacked on a two-RBI triple during a four-run sixth inning that saw the Yankees blow things wide open, and Giancarlo Stanton added a towering solo blast in the eighth for good measure.

Conversely, Oakland's bats were stymied as Luis Severino and the bullpen combination of Dellin Betances, David Robertson, Zach Britton and Aroldis Chapman allowed a total of five hits.



Luis Severino Atones for 2017 Wild-Card Disaster With Encouraging Start

One year ago, the Yankees trotted out Severino for a wild-card showdown against the Minnesota Twins. The results were disastrous.

Severino allowed four hits and three earned runs in one-third of an inning before he was pulled. He departed with a comical 81.00 ERA.

This time around, there was no such embarrassment.

Although Severino struggled with his command at times and worked deep into counts as 53 of his 87 pitches (60.9 percent) went for strikes, he showed no signs of the jitters that consumed him in 2017.

The Yankees ace mixed in a hefty number of sliders and changeups alongside a blazing fastball that touched 100 mph across his four innings of two-hit ball. He notched four walks and seven strikeouts, including a big K of A's shortstop Marcus Semien that got the Bronx Bombers out of a bases-loaded jam:

Severino didn't allow a hit until the top of the fifth inning—Jonathan Lucroy and Nick Martini opened the frame with back-to-back singles—at which point manager Aaron Boone lifted him in favor of Betances.

Though it wasn't the most polished outing, the Yankees have to be encouraged with the confidence and composure Severino flashed in such a big spot. He'll be tasked with keeping things rolling against the Red Sox in the American League Division Series.

Melvin's Unorthodox Choice to Start Hendriks Backfires

Unlike the Yankees, the A's didn't take a conventional approach with their starting pitching selection. Instead, the A's rolled with reliever Liam Hendriks as their starter, as their rotation was decimated by injuries to Kendall Graveman, Jharel Cotton, Paul Blackburn, Sean Manaea and A.J. Puk.

However, the result wasn't what manager Bob Melvin had in mind.

While Hendriks entered the evening with a 2.02 ERA in 8.2 innings as a starter, Judge pounced on an early opportunity and smashed a two-run home run to right field in the first inning that gave the Yankees a comfortable cushion.

Had it not been for the errant pitch to Judge, Melvin's strategy may have proved savvier.

Lou Trivino took over for Hendriks and pitched three one-hit innings while striking out four Yankee batters, and Shawn Kelley produced a scoreless fifth inning.

The bullpen eventually caved in when Fernando Rodney and Blake Treinen combined to allow four earned runs in the sixth, but Hendriks' early slip-up ultimately set the stage for a deflating night.

Yankees Will Pose a Stiff Test for Red Sox

On paper, Boston projects as a heavy favorite over its chief rival.

The Red Sox are coming off a franchise-record 108-win regular season, and they led the majors with a cumulative team average of .269—a mark far superior to the Yankees' .248. On top of that, Boston touts a dynamic starting rotation spearheaded by Chris Sale (2.11 ERA), Eduardo Rodriguez (3.82 ERA), David Price (3.58 ERA) and 17-game winner Rick Porcello.

And yet, the Yankees can't be discounted.

Not only did they win win four of their final six games against the Red Sox during the regular season, but they're one year removed from a postseason in which they dispatched the 102-win Cleveland Indians in the ALDS.

Considering Giancarlo Stanton torched Boston to the tune of a .371 average, 1.123 OPS, five home runs and 17 RBI across 18 regular-season meetings, the Yankees have to like their chances of making the Red Sox squirm.

Those developments aren't going to dictate the entire series. But they should provide the Yankees with a shot of confidence as they aim to make back-to-back appearances in the ALCS.

What's Next?

The Red Sox will host the Yankees for Game 1 of the ALDS at Fenway Park on Friday night.