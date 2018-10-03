Dallas Cowboys Take Home Week 4 Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Week

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoOctober 3, 2018

  1. Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V

  2. Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service

  3. Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB

  4. Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  5. B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2

  6. Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  7. Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1

  8. Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club

  9. The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps

  10. Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day

  11. Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁

  12. From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL

  13. Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball

  14. There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors

  15. Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families

  16. Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge

  17. 'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot

  18. Is 44-Year-Old T.O. Working Out for a Comeback?

  19. Eagles Drafted a 6'8", 346-Lb Rugby Player 😳

  20. Happy 4-Year Anniversary to the 2014 NFL WR Class

Right Arrow Icon

The Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Week recognizes the NFL's smartest, toughest and most capable O-lines who are in the trenches every game making sure the work gets done.

In Week 4, the Dallas Cowboys had the Lions on their heels all game long, leading to a 26-24 victory. 

   

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Fournette (Hammy) Ruled Out vs. Chiefs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fournette (Hammy) Ruled Out vs. Chiefs

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Edelman's Return Is Bad News for Rest of NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Edelman's Return Is Bad News for Rest of NFL

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Grades for Every 1st-Rd Rookie So Far ✅

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Grades for Every 1st-Rd Rookie So Far ✅

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's Week 5 Fantasy Big Board ✍️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    B/R's Week 5 Fantasy Big Board ✍️

    Matt Camp
    via Bleacher Report