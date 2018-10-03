Jets' Robby Anderson Won't Be Suspended for 2 Arrests During Offseason

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

An NFL spokesman said Wednesday that New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson will not be suspended for a pair of arrests, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

Anderson was arrested in May 2017 at a Miami music festival and charged with resisting arrest with violence and obstruction of justice.

He was arrested again in Sunrise, Florida, in January after a traffic stop and charged with nine separate counts.

Per Daniel Popper of the New York Daily News, upon the second arrest, Anderson was charged with resisting an officer/obstruction without violence; felony harm to a public servant or family; felony fleeing/eluding while lights/siren active; reckless driving; failure to drive in a single lane; two counts of disobeying/avoiding a red light; speeding; and turning without a signal.

According to the police report, Anderson threatened to sexually assault the arresting officer's wife.

Regarding the first arrest, Anderson allegedly pushed a police officer after fighting with security and refusing to leave the premises, per ESPN.com's Rich Cimini.



In June, ESPN reported that all four felony charges against Anderson from the two arrests were dismissed, and Anderson pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor reckless driving charge stemming from the second arrest.

Anderson received six months probation.

The 25-year-old is in the midst of his third NFL season after going undrafted out of Temple.

So far this season, Anderson has eight receptions for 108 yards and one touchdown in four games, including two starts.

Anderson enjoyed a career year in 2017 with 63 grabs for 941 yards and seven touchdowns as the Jets' leading receiver.

Anderson will be in the lineup Sunday when the 1-3 Jets travel to Denver to take on the Broncos.