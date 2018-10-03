Rockies Beat Cubs in 13 Innings to Win 2018 NL Wild Card Game, Advance to NLDS

It took a historic marathon of a National League Wild Card Game, but the Colorado Rockies' dreams of a first World Series are still alive.

Colorado defeated the Chicago Cubs, 2-1, in a 13-inning showdown Tuesday at Wrigley Field. It was the longest win-or-go-home playoff game in MLB history, and it prevented the Cubs from reaching their fourth straight National League Championship Series.

Tony Wolters, who did not start the game, delivered the game-winning RBI single in the top of the 13th, and Scott Oberg closed the door on the North Siders in the bottom of the frame.

          

What's Next?

The Rockies turn their attention toward a National League Division Series showdown with the Milwaukee Brewers. The best-of-five series starts Thursday in Milwaukee.

