Dez Bryant Says He Wants to Play for Cowboys but Would Play for Other Team

Dez Bryant is open to a reunion with the Dallas Cowboys.

On Tuesday, the free-agent wide receiver responded to a question on Twitter about his future and said he is interested in a reunion with the Cowboys, although he's open to signing with another team if the opportunity presents itself:

The Cowboys cut Bryant in April to save $8 million against the salary cap this season, and the three-time Pro Bowler has since lashed out at his former employer on several occasions.

"If I didn’t have my edge I got it now...," Bryant tweeted after he was cut. "I'm sorry they got to feel me it's personal... it's very personal."

Bryant then took aim at Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones after he suggested in an interview with SiriusXM that the wideout was to blame for Dak Prescott's lack of development in 2017.

"Here we go with that scapegoat s--t," Bryant wrote. "i charged everything to the game and went the other way.. y’all know what the real problem is .. don't put it on me with that bulls--t.. garbage ass play calling.. Everybody lined up in the same spot for 17 weeks.."

Bryant also referred to Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee as a "snake" in a separate message.

Last week, the 29-year-old tweeted he will be signing with a team "soon."

If Bryant did return to the Cowboys, he could inject their offense with a needed boost. Through the first month of the season, Dallas ranks 30th among all teams with 166.5 passing yards a game.