Nick Markakis, Braves Agree to 1-Year, $6 Million Contract

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves announced they agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract Tuesday with free-agent outfielder Nick Markakis.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic originally reported the deal and noted it will carry a $4 million base salary for 2019. The Braves will have a $6 million club option for 2020, which has a $2 million buyout.

The 35-year-old spent the last four seasons in Atlanta. He hit .297/.366/.440 with 14 home runs and 93 runs batted in while appearing in all 162 games last season. His 93 runs batted in were his highest since 2009, and his 2.6 wins above replacement were his best since 2008, per FanGraphs.

The 2018 season marked his first All-Star selection.

Atlanta utility man Ryan Flaherty told Sporting News' Gary Phillips:



"It's well overdue. You don't find a player with a resume like his that hasn't been to one. I kind of thought it was unique. I was kind of hoping he would keep building his resume and not make one, but I'm excited for him, for sure.

"I think everyone in baseball, when they hear that stat, they're like, 'Wow, I can't believe he hasn't made it.' You look at his numbers, year in and year out, they're right there since he first came in until now. He's the model of consistency and that's what you're looking for in a baseball player."

Markakis has been nothing if not consistent. He has played in at least 147 games in all but one of his 13 MLB seasons. While never a superstar, he has produced at least 160 hits in 11 seasons and hit below .270 only once—when he hit .269.

Markakis' age-35 season might see him endure some level of decline, but he isn't particularly power or speed dependent. He's likely going to be able to hit doubles and singles for the foreseeable future, and Atlanta isn't paying him a superstar premium.