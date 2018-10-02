2018-19 Stanley Cup Odds: Maple Leafs, Lightning Gambling Favorites to Win

2018-19 Stanley Cup Odds: Maple Leafs, Lightning Gambling Favorites to WinOctober 2, 2018
The Toronto Maple Leafs will head into the 2018-19 NHL season as the favorites to win the Stanley Cup title, according to OddsShark.
Toronto hasn't won a championship since 1967, but the squad is listed at +650 ($100 bet wins $650) to lift the Stanley Cup at season's end. The Tampa Bay Lightning and Winnipeg Jets are also top contenders to win it all this year as the only other teams at better than 10-1 odds.
Odds to Win 2019 Stanley Cup Title
Toronto Maple Leafs: +650
Tampa Bay Lightning: +800
Winnipeg Jets: +850
Nashville Predators: +1100
Vegas Golden Knights: +1100
Washington Capitals: +1100
Boston Bruins: +1100
Pittsburgh Penguins: +1200
San Jose Sharks: +1200
St. Louis Blues: +2000
Los Angeles Kings: +2600
Philadelphia Flyers: +2600
Edmonton Oilers: +3000
Anaheim Ducks: +3000
Dallas Stars: +3000
Columbus Blue Jackets: +3000
Calgary Flames: +3300
Chicago Blackhawks: +3500
Minnesota Wild: +3500
Colorado Avalanche: +4000
New Jersey Devils: +4000
Florida Panthers: +4500
New York Rangers: +8500
Carolina Hurricanes: +10000
Montreal Canadiens: +10000
Buffalo Sabres: +10000
New York Islanders: +10000
Arizona Coyotes: +10000
Vancouver Canucks: +12500
Detroit Red Wings: +20000
Ottawa Senators: +20000
The Maple Leafs were just third in the Atlantic Division last season and suffered a first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Boston Bruins, but expectations are much higher going into Wednesday's season opener.
Adding John Tavares from the New York Islanders provides the team with a proven star to pair with several emerging players who will only get better. A healthy Auston Matthews along with Mitch Marner, William Nylander and more makes this offense one of the most dangerous in the entire league.
Meanwhile, the Lightning will hope to make it slightly further than last season, when they lost a seven-game series to the Washington Capitals in the Eastern Conference Final.
The Jets have a similar story after earning 114 points in 2017-18 before reaching the Western Conference Final. The squad has the talent to succeed again this season and potentially turn that into a title run.
Stanley Cup Finalists the Vegas Golden Knights and the Capitals are also expected to do well, although they don't quite have the highest odds as bettors try to predict whether last year's run was a fluke for both teams.
