2018-19 Stanley Cup Odds: Maple Leafs, Lightning Gambling Favorites to Win

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs will head into the 2018-19 NHL season as the favorites to win the Stanley Cup title, according to OddsShark.

Toronto hasn't won a championship since 1967, but the squad is listed at +650 ($100 bet wins $650) to lift the Stanley Cup at season's end. The Tampa Bay Lightning and Winnipeg Jets are also top contenders to win it all this year as the only other teams at better than 10-1 odds.

Odds to Win 2019 Stanley Cup Title

Toronto Maple Leafs: +650

Tampa Bay Lightning: +800

Winnipeg Jets: +850

Nashville Predators: +1100

Vegas Golden Knights: +1100

Washington Capitals: +1100

Boston Bruins: +1100

Pittsburgh Penguins: +1200

San Jose Sharks: +1200

St. Louis Blues: +2000

Los Angeles Kings: +2600

Philadelphia Flyers: +2600

Edmonton Oilers: +3000

Anaheim Ducks: +3000

Dallas Stars: +3000

Columbus Blue Jackets: +3000

Calgary Flames: +3300

Chicago Blackhawks: +3500

Minnesota Wild: +3500

Colorado Avalanche: +4000

New Jersey Devils: +4000

Florida Panthers: +4500

New York Rangers: +8500

Carolina Hurricanes: +10000

Montreal Canadiens: +10000

Buffalo Sabres: +10000

New York Islanders: +10000

Arizona Coyotes: +10000

Vancouver Canucks: +12500

Detroit Red Wings: +20000

Ottawa Senators: +20000

The Maple Leafs were just third in the Atlantic Division last season and suffered a first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Boston Bruins, but expectations are much higher going into Wednesday's season opener.

Adding John Tavares from the New York Islanders provides the team with a proven star to pair with several emerging players who will only get better. A healthy Auston Matthews along with Mitch Marner, William Nylander and more makes this offense one of the most dangerous in the entire league.

Meanwhile, the Lightning will hope to make it slightly further than last season, when they lost a seven-game series to the Washington Capitals in the Eastern Conference Final.

The Jets have a similar story after earning 114 points in 2017-18 before reaching the Western Conference Final. The squad has the talent to succeed again this season and potentially turn that into a title run.

Stanley Cup Finalists the Vegas Golden Knights and the Capitals are also expected to do well, although they don't quite have the highest odds as bettors try to predict whether last year's run was a fluke for both teams.