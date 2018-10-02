Ghanaian Bodybuilder Getting Gains and Making a Difference with Homemade Gyms

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoOctober 2, 2018

Samuel Kulbila, a bodybuilder from Ghana, works out in a homemade gym he built using scrap metal and concrete. He even wrote an e-book to help others passionate about lifting like him. Watch above to see his progress.

   

