T.J. Yeldon Updated Fantasy Outlook After Leonard Fournette's Injury

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The Jaguars' starting job is once again T.J. Yeldon's as the Jacksonville running back is set to take over for Leonard Fournette in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone confirmed to reporters on Wednesday that Fournette would not play on Sunday.

The 2017 first-round pick has battled hamstring problems throughout the 2018 season, which has resulted in Yeldon getting extended time as the No. 1 option in Jacksonville's running game.

Through four games, Yeldon has run for 205 yards and a touchdown on 49 carries. He sits 21st among qualified players in yards per carry (4.2).

When he was the regular starter for the Jaguars in 2015 and 2016, Yeldon delivered underwhelming returns. He ran for 1,205 yards and three touchdowns over those two years, which necessitated the need for reinforcements in the form of Fournette.

Yeldon is owned in 51 percent of Yahoo Sports' fantasy leagues, so there's a good chance he's available on the waiver wire. Should Fournette's injury rule him out for an extended stretch, Yeldon is worth adding.

The bigger question is whether he warrants a spot in your starting lineup.

Yeldon has eclipsed 100 yards rushing in three games in his NFL career and he has just eight games of 60-plus yards on the ground. As a runner, the former Alabama star doesn't appear to have a high ceiling.

That's where his contributions in the passing game could be valuable. He caught six passes for 46 yards in Jacksonville's Week 3 loss to the Tennessee Titans. He followed up with three receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' Week 4 win over the New York Jets.

Yeldon doesn't need a high volume of rushing yards to be a fantasy starter if he's consistently hitting at least 30 to 40 receiving yards each week.

Because Fournette is likely to take over starting duties once he returns, be careful about banking too much on Yeldon. But he's worth flex or RB2 consideration as long as Fournette is out.