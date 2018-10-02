Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Lineup Advice, Stars to Exploit and Sleeper Options

Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

Week 4 of the NFL season has come to a close after the Kansas City Chiefs won a wild 27-23 Monday Night Football matchup over the Denver Broncos.

Looking ahead, here's a sneak preview of some start 'em/sit 'em candidates for quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end in fantasy football leagues for Week 5, in addition to four sleepers.

Quarterback

Start 'Em: Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have given up 64 points in the last two weeks and just allowed 465 yards and five touchdowns to Los Angeles Rams signal-caller Jared Goff. This was after Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen scored three touchdowns in a massive 27-6 road upset over Minnesota.

What can Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz do to follow Goff and Allen? He's looked like his old self after coming back from a torn ACL, completing 66.7 percent of his passes for 603 yards and three touchdowns in two games. He also has No. 1 wideout Alshon Jeffery back after the pass-catcher suffered a shoulder injury.

Look for a big game from the third-year pro.

Sit 'Em: Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck at New England Patriots

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck probably won't have No. 1 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton alongside him Thursday at the New England Patriots, as the pass-catcher suffered a hamstring injury that forced him from Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Luck did throw for 464 yards and four scores last Sunday against the visiting Houston Texans even without Hilton for part of the game, but excelling on the road against a rejuvenated New England defense that just held the Miami Dolphins to seven points is a different story.

Luck may also be without tight end Jack Doyle, who has missed some time with a hip injury and would not have practiced Monday had the team done so. This might be a tough uphill climb for the entire Colts team.

Sleeper: Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota at Buffalo Bills

The Bills offense took a giant step back in a 22-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, as the team was unable to sustain drives. If that occurs again this Sunday when they invite the Tennessee Titans into town, then the visitors could have plenty of opportunities to score.

That could mean a big day for Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, who just registered 344 passing yards and two touchdowns in addition to 46 rushing yards and a score versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mariota has battled an elbow injury this year that forced him to the sidelines for parts of the first three weeks, but he showed no ill effects on Sunday. It was also encouraging to see him have 10 rushes, as it shows Mariota is healthy enough to scramble and take off when needed. Look for him to continue that momentum Sunday.

Running Back

Start 'Em: Washington Redskins RB Chris Thompson at New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints defense shut down the New York Giants in a 33-18 win on Sunday, but Big Blue has significant offensive issues right now. Prior to that game, New Orleans' defense had allowed 41 points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 37 more to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Washington Redskins' offense isn't explosive, but it has skill-position players who can cause problems. One of them is running back Chris Thompson, who has 20 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown through three weeks.

If the 'Skins find themselves down early versus the tough Saints offense, Thompson should stay busy as Washington goes to the pass more often to get itself back in the ballgame.

Sit 'Em: Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook at Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles aren't a fun team to run against, as opposing ball-carriers have managed just 3.4 yards per carry this season. In addition, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is working his way back from a hamstring injury that forced him to play in a limited capacity last Thursday versus the Los Angeles Rams. He also told the media that he isn't 100 percent right now.

While Cook is more than capable of turning in some big games down the line, Week 5 versus Philadelphia isn't a good spot given the opponent and his current health. Cook (and backup Latavius Murray) should not be starting on fantasy rosters Sunday.

Sleeper: Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler vs. Oakland Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler may be the hardest player to judge in fantasy football. He's quite efficient (351 yards and two touchdowns on just 41 touches) and plays on a high-scoring offense. However, Ekeler only sees around 10 touches per game while Melvin Gordon soaks up the starter touches in the backfield.

But home vs. the Oakland Raiders in Week 5 looks like a good spot. Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb rushed for 105 yards and two scores on just three carries versus the Silver and Black Sunday, showing that a Raiders run defense that has allowed a league-worst 5.6 yards per carry on the ground is vulnerable to big plays.

Ekeler can certainly make the most of his touches with a nice game Sunday.

Wide Receiver

Start 'Em: Tennessee Titans WR Corey Davis at Buffalo Bills

This recommendation is more of a long-term stamp of approval on Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis, who may have broken out following a nine-catch, 161-yard, one-touchdown afternoon against Philadelphia.

The fifth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Davis is a talented 6'3" wideout whose large frame makes him tough to cover. He and Mariota haven't had a great connection since the beginning of last year, but that looked like it changed following Sunday.

Opposing wideouts have posted some notable stat lines against the Bills this year. Packers wide receiver Davante Adams had eight catches for 81 yards, and that followed 14 receptions for 105 yards from Vikings pass-catcher Adam Thielen.

Give Davis a shot as your last wideout or flex option this week.

Sit 'Em: Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald at San Francisco 49ers

While future Pro Football Hall of Famer and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald isn't the big-play threat that he once was, fantasy players could always rely on his hefty target share through 2017 (the 15-year pro saw an average of 10 per game last year).

But that's changed this season as Fitzgerald has only seen 22 targets in four games. The Cardinals offense showed some signs of life Sunday with rookie quarterback Josh Rosen calling signals, but the Arizona attack is a work in progress right now after scoring just 37 points through four games. Fitzgerald is a legend, but he should stay on the bench in all formats.

Sleeper: Houston Texans WR Keke Coutee vs. Dallas Cowboys

Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee caught 11 passes on 15 targets for 109 yards in his first-ever game. That's not bad for a debut.

He saw more playing time with No. 2 wideout Will Fuller out with a hamstring injury. Head coach Bill O'Brien said the team would monitor Fuller's situation throughout the week.

Coutee should be added in all formats regardless of Fuller's status. The fact that he amassed 15 targets shows that quarterback Deshaun Watson believes and trusts in him. He will be a big part of the offense, whether it's to spell Fuller or as the third wideout.

Tight End

Start 'Em: Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku vs. Baltimore Ravens



After a quiet start to his season, Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku posted five catches for 52 yards against the Baltimore Ravens.

The second-year pro has seen 23 targets in four contests, including seven each in three of those games. Granted, most of those targets were with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback, but it's encouraging that rookie Baker Mayfield looked Njoku's way seven times on Sunday (and with success to boot).

Although the Baltimore Ravens defense is tough, Njoku's target share is encouraging. He should be a starter this week.

Sit 'Em: Atlanta Falcons TE Austin Hooper at Pittsburgh Steelers

On one hand, Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper is about to participate in a game with a mammoth 57.5-point over/under total, per OddsShark. Hooper may be the beneficiary of a shootout and get some extra targets and scoring opportunities.

On the other hand, Hooper has just 15 targets through four weeks, and he amassed 50-plus receiving yards just four times in his three-year career.

It's hard to trust Hooper's target share right now. Unless you don't have better options, Hooper should stay on the fantasy bench.

Sleeper: New Orleans Saints TE Ben Watson vs. Washington Redskins

New Orleans Saints tight end Ben Watson is this close to having two touchdowns. Against the Atlanta Falcons, Saints quarterback Drew Brees overthrew a wide-open Watson in the end zone for a sure touchdown. Versus the New York Giants, Brees threw a dime to Watson near the end-zone corner, but the tight end couldn't come down with the ball.

Brees clearly looks Watson's way in the red zone, and at some point, the 15-year veteran will cash in. Look for positive touchdown regression to take place Sunday versus Washington.