Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: Rounding Up Top 50 Players

Week 5 of the NFL season will begin to separate contenders from pretenders in fantasy football; it's imperative to start winning now if you aren't already.

Fortunately for us in fantasy, only the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a bye. Though a six-touchdown performance has raised Mitch Trubisky's value, Jordan Howard, Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson are the prime options who won't be available this weekend.

All things considered, that's not a horrible outlook. Most of the typical top fantasy players will be suiting up Sunday and Monday.

Using standard scoring as the guide, we've ranked the 50 best options for the upcoming critical weekend in fantasy.

Top 50 Players—Week 5

Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Yes, Pittsburgh is struggling. That's almost an additional reason to start Ben Roethlisberger, who is relied upon heavily whenever the Steelers face a deficit of any kind.

Since the high-powered Atlanta Falcons offense and injury-filled secondary is coming to town, there will be plenty of points scored.

This season, "Big Ben" is averaging 353.5 yards and two touchdowns. Over the last three contests, Atlanta has surrendered 356 yards and three scores per game through the air.

From the Falcons perspective, the issues have coincided with injuries to safeties Keanu Allen and Ricardo Allen. Star linebacker Deion Jones has also been sidelined along with cornerback Justin Bethel. You name the offensive skill position, and those injuries have positively affected receiving numbers.

All signs point to a massive day for Roethlisberger—even if Pittsburgh loses.

Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

Considering his weekly volume, Saquon Barkley should be in lineups simply based on his potential to break a big run or score a touchdown.

If you're conflicted because of the upcoming date against the Carolina Panthers, that's OK. But don't take him out—especially after coach Pat Shurmur recently said he wants Barkley to get more touches.

"I wish I would've called more runs," Shurmur said, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv following the 33-18 Week 4 loss to the New Orleans Saints. "That's the reality of that, because I think the ball in Saquon's hands is a good thing."

Though the Panthers are typically unfriendly to running backs, both Ezekiel Elliott and Gio Bernard salvaged inefficient days with a touchdown. Barkley also has extreme value as a checkdown receiver—don't even thinking about benching the rookie in points-per-reception (PRR) leagues.

Anticipating a 20-point day from Barkley would be unwise, but his floor remains appealing opposite a sturdy defense.

Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay's offense is sensational to watch, and Brandin Cooks is a primary beneficiary of the head coach's brilliance. Through four games, the speedy receiver has collected 26 catches for 452 yards and one touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks have been relatively stingy against opposing receivers, save for Emmanuel Sanders' day in the season opener. How much might that narrative change following the injury to All-Pro safety Earl Thomas?

Although the Seahawks still have Bradley McDougald patrolling the back end, there should be big-play opportunities for Rams receivers.

Cooks—who is averaging 17.4 yards per catch—is a must-start wideout anyway, but his upside is particularly intriguing this week.

