NFL Predictions Week 5: Every Game's Odds, Lines and Score Predictions

The first month of the 2018 NFL season has been full of intrigue and surprising developments. The upstart Tennessee Titans just knocked off the defending Super Bowl champions in overtime, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in serious trouble, and all four top-10 rookie quarterbacks are starting.

Week 5 kicks off another chapter of the NFL season, though, and the second quarter is going to tell us which of these early developments are based in reality.

The Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are both on bye, which leaves us with 15 matchups. We're here to examine the early odds, via OddShark, provide score predictions and dig into some of the toughest Week 5 matchups.

NFL Week 5 Lines, Over.Unders and Score Predictions

Indianapolis Colts (+10) at New England Patriots (51.5)

Patriots 33, Colts 17

Jacksonville Jaguars (+3) at Kansas City Chiefs (48.5)

Chiefs 27, Jaguars 26

Tennessee Titans (-3.5) at Buffalo Bills (38.5)

Titans 17, Bills 13

Atlanta Falcons (+3) at Pittsburgh Steelers (57.5)

Falcons 38, Steelers 33

Denver Broncos (+1) at New York Jets (43.5)

Broncos 22, Jets 17

Green Bay Packers (-1.5) at Detroit Lions (50.5)

Packers 27, Lions 24

Baltimore Ravens (-3) at Cleveland Browns (47)

Ravens 26, Browns 24

New York Giants (+7) at Carolina Panthers (44.5)

Panthers 27, Giants 13

Miami Dolphins (+6) at Cincinnati Bengals (50)

Bengals 31, Dolphins 27

Oakland Raiders (+5.5) at Los Angeles Chargers (53.5)

Chargers 33, Raiders 23

Arizona Cardinals (+4.5) at San Francisco 49ers (41)

Cardinals 22, 49ers 18

Los Angeles Rams (-7) at Seattle Seahawks (50.5)

Rams 31, Seahawks 23

Minnesota Vikings (+3) at Philadelphia Eagles (44.5)

Vikings 24, Eagles 23

Dallas Cowboys (+3.5) at Houston Texans (45)

Cowboys 28, Texans 24

Washington Redskins (+6.5) at New Orleans Saints (52.5)

Saints 34, Redskins 27

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

The Green Bay Packers have gained a reputation as an offensive team in recent years, primarily due to the presence of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, their new-look defense—featuring rookie defensive backs Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson—has made Green Bay a more balanced team.

This is why the Packers were able to triumph over the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, despite an uneven offensive outing.

“We were terrible on offense,” Rodgers said, via the team's official website.

The Packers will need to be better on offense against the rival Detroit Lions. Matthew Stafford and Kerryon Johnson headline an offense that can strike quickly. The Packers defense won't be pitching a shutout in Week 5.

Expect the Packers to take a page out of the Dallas Cowboys' Week 4 playbook and try controlling the game on the ground. Aaron Jones is playing like a legitimate starting back, and he's a guy the offense can lean on.

The Packers can grind out a win by limiting Detroit's offensive opportunities, wearing down the defense with the run and letting Rodgers make occasional magic in the passing game.

Denver Broncos at New York Jets

The Denver Broncos and New York Jets are two teams that seem to lack defined identities this season. Denver has a good defense, but not one that can consistently carry the team on its own. The most prevalent aspect of the Jets for most is the fact they're riding with rookie quarterback Sam Darnold.

The Broncos have the more talented roster, but this game is tricky to pick because the Jets are at home and because Darnold and Broncos quarterback Case Keenum have both been prone to mistakes.

The Broncos are enticing as a road dog because they have the pieces on defense to make life miserable for the rookie Darnold. Both the Cleveland Browns and the Jacksonville Jaguars were able to stymie the Jets offense by giving Darnold looks he hadn't seen before.

However, Denver is also coming off an emotional game against the rival Kansas City Chiefs and will be playing on a short week.

This game will likely be won by the offense—and the quarterback—that makes the fewest mistakes. Considering the Broncos have defensive playmakers like Von Miller and Chris Harris and can lean on rookie running back Phillip Lindsay, that team will be Denver.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Mayfield mania hit a road bump in Week 4, as the rookie quarterback turned the ball over four times and the Cleveland Browns dropped the game to the Oakland Raiders in overtime. If you watched the game, however, you know that Baker Mayfield played extremely well despite the mistakes.

Cleveland put up 42 points, their highest single-game total since 2007.

Unfortunately, Cleveland's defense wasn't the same dominant unit we saw through the first three weeks. It wasn't as bad as the 45 Raiders points would indicate—seven came on a pick-six, and another 14 came on short drives after fumble recoveries—but it definitely broke late.

This is why the matchup with the visiting Baltimore Ravens is intriguing. Baltimore isn't exactly an offensive juggernaut, but it is better on that side of the ball than last year. The Ravens also boast a defense that is surrendering just 16.2 points per game, third-fewest in the league.

If this game was in Baltimore, it would be easy to pick the Ravens. However, these Browns have shown they can score points with Mayfield at the helm, and they're still creating turnovers at a frenzied pace—they already have already matched last season's total of 13.

This game will hinge on which Ravens team comes to play. If it's the same mistake-prone team that lost by 11 at the Cincinnati Bengals a few weeks ago, Baltimore will be earning another loss in Ohio. Expect the Ravens to be wary of this matchup and to gut out a close win.