Chiefs vs. Broncos Spread and Full Prop Bet Odds Ahead of Monday Night Football

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The 3-0 Kansas City Chiefs remain four-point favorites on the road Monday night against the Denver Broncos in the NFL Week 4 finale, according to OddsShark.

OddsShark also provided a slew of prop bets for the game for those interested in making any last-minute decisions.

The Chiefs are averaging a league-high 39.3 points per game, with starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes an early front-runner for MVP. Because of that, Kareem Hunt (+500, bet $100 to win $500) and Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill (+600) lead the players expected to score the first touchdown. Demaryius Thomas (+900) is the first Broncos player on the list.

The Chiefs are also -140 to score first, with the Broncos coming in at +110.

In terms of the overall scoring, the oddsmakers are expecting a one-sided affair through halftime. Kansas City is +300 to lead by 13 or more at the end of the first half, the lowest odds of the 11 props in that category. However, Denver is +600 to lead by 13 or more at halftime, the second-lowest odds.

Ultimately, though, the final outcome is expected to be close. The Chiefs are +275 to win by between one and six points, with the Broncos +375 to do the same.