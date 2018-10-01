Kanye West: I Called Colin Kaepernick to Arrange Donald Trump White House Visit

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 23: Kanye West and his son Saint after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs on September 23, 2018 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)
David Banks/Getty Images

Kanye West has already brought Donald Trump and Colin Kaepernick together on his body, wearing a Make America Great Again hat and a self-designed Kaepernick sweatshirt at a meeting at The Fader.

Now he's hoping to bring them together in real life.

The controversial rapper told TMZ he has contacted Kaepernick about meeting with POTUS at the White House.

"I've been calling Colin this morning, reaching him, so I can bring Colin to the White House and we can remove that 'sons of bitches' statement and we can be on the same page," West said.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Time's Up for NFL's Cinderellas ⌛

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Time's Up for NFL's Cinderellas ⌛

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Reid Talks NFL Return, Wears Kap Tee in Presser

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Reid Talks NFL Return, Wears Kap Tee in Presser

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Kanye Says He Called Kaepernick to Arrange White House Visit

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kanye Says He Called Kaepernick to Arrange White House Visit

    TMZ
    via TMZ

    Week 4 Team Grades 📝

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Week 4 Team Grades 📝

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report