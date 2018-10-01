Kanye West: I Called Colin Kaepernick to Arrange Donald Trump White House Visit

David Banks/Getty Images

Kanye West has already brought Donald Trump and Colin Kaepernick together on his body, wearing a Make America Great Again hat and a self-designed Kaepernick sweatshirt at a meeting at The Fader.

Now he's hoping to bring them together in real life.

The controversial rapper told TMZ he has contacted Kaepernick about meeting with POTUS at the White House.

"I've been calling Colin this morning, reaching him, so I can bring Colin to the White House and we can remove that 'sons of bitches' statement and we can be on the same page," West said.

