Ex-Flyer Scott Hartnell Retires from NHL After 17 Years

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2018

Nashville Predators left wing Scott Hartnell (17) warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Former Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets forward Scott Hartnell announced his retirement from the NHL after 17 seasons Monday morning:

Hartnell, 36, was a 2012 All-Star and appeared in the postseason 11 times. For his career, he scored 327 goals and registered 380 assists.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

