Ex-Flyer Scott Hartnell Retires from NHL After 17 Years

Former Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets forward Scott Hartnell announced his retirement from the NHL after 17 seasons Monday morning:

Hartnell, 36, was a 2012 All-Star and appeared in the postseason 11 times. For his career, he scored 327 goals and registered 380 assists.

