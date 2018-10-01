Waiver Wire Week 5: Mike Davis, Nick Chubb Highlight Pickups to Know

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

Four weeks in, the NFL is still sorting itself out—meaning the fantasy landscape is as well.

The best example of this from a fantasy perspective (and perhaps the funniest) is the fact the NFL has swapped out six-touchdown men already. Patrick Mahomes threw six in a game earlier this season and Mitchell Trubisky just did the same in Week 4.

Such a performance makes Trubisky one of the top adds of the week, as he is at least worth a flier, though owners will hope he turns into an every-week starter the rest of the way.

So goes the balancing act for the rest of the wire targets, who range from familiar faces to absolute unknowns.

Week 5 Waiver-Wire Targets

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, CHI (14 percent owned)

Blake Bortles, QB, JAX (33 percent owned)

Mike Davis, RB, SEA (1 percent owned)

Nyheim Hines, RB, IND (12 percent owned)

Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (18 percent owned)

Taylor Gabriel, WR, CHI (3 percent owned)

Donte Moncrief, WR, JAX (6 percent owned)

Keke Coutee, WR, HOU (1 percent owned)

Geoff Swaim, TE, DAL (0 percent owned)

Vance McDonald, TE, PIT (40 percent owned)

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, CHI (14 percent owned)

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Even against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Trubisky didn't have the best outlook considering he had thrown for all of two touchdowns and three interceptions over the prior three appearances.

For those keeping count, the Chicago Bears quarterback had only tallied a maximum of 16.4 points.

Naturally, he posted 43.46 in Week 4.

Good coaching, terrible defense and smart decisions from the young quarterback led to 354 passing yards and six touchdowns on just 19 completions. It should go without saying, but Trubisky won't be hitting the 40-point barrier every week.

That out of the way, the hope has to be that Trubisky's coaching can now remain consistent and help him produce in a reasonable manner. If so, owners just found a new worthwhile streamer each week.

Mike Davis, RB, SEA (1 percent owned)

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

This...isn't exactly what fantasy owners saw coming.

When Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson went down, conventional wisdom said the team would turn to first-round back Rashaad Penny.

Instead, the work went to Mike Davis.

Davis, a fourth-round pick in 2015, drummed up 101 yards and two scores on 21 carries, good for 26.4 points.

This is a wait-and-see sort of add for owners as well. Davis clearly has the trust of the coaching staff compared to his first-round counterpart and that likely won't change if he continues to have the hot hand. If and when Carson returns, it will be interesting to see how the coaching staff reacts—but Davis clearly has workhorse potential.

Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (18 percent owned)

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

It seemed like only a matter of time before second-round rookie Nick Chubb broke through from behind the ineffective Carlos Hyde.

Chubb did just that in Week 4, ripping off 105 yards and two scores on all of three carries, going for touchdowns on runs of 63 and 41 yards. Observant owners will notice he didn't see a target in the passing game, but it's not worth ignoring his upside over.

At the least, Chubb has to be an add in all leagues because the Browns coaching staff could now decide he's the starter. Those touchdown sprints are the sort of moments that win jobs for players and the Browns, while better than expected, can't afford to ignore such a development.

Even if Chubb only works on early downs, opportunities will clearly equate to production for him almost regardless of matchup.

Keke Coutee, WR, HOU (1 percent owned)

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Get ready to know the name Keke Coutee.

Coutee, a fourth-round pick by the Houston Texans this year, finally got on the field to make his debut after struggling with an injury.

All he did there was catch 11 passes on a team-high 15 targets, going for 109 yards and 16.2 points in the process. While he was technically the No. 3 wideout, it was clear from the opening snap Deshaun Watson wanted to use him as a safety valve and his production only amped up in the second half when Will Fuller left with an injury.

The Texans might not pepper Coutee with so many targets each week, but it is clear the offense installed plenty of work for him and had his presence down as a key point of the attack, both in getting the ball to him and spreading it around while defenses accounted for him.

The development makes Coutee a no-brainer add in all leagues, as it isn't every day owners see a rookie have such a dominant debut.