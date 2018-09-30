Joe Flacco, Ravens Beat Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers in 26-14 SNF Road Win

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2018

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 30: Joe Flacco #5 of the Baltimore Ravens drops back to pass in the first quarter during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on September 30, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens put some early space between themselves and the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 26-14 victory Sunday at Heinz Field.

Baltimore is now 3-1, while its archrival is 1-2-1 and looking up at both the Ravens and the 3-1 Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North. Joe Flacco torched Pittsburgh's defense with 363 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Ben Roethlisberger finished 27-of-47 for 274 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Justin Tucker converted all four of his field goals and was the only one to score in the second half as the ultimate difference.

          

What's Next?

The Ravens remain in the division in Week 5 with a road game against the Cleveland Browns, while the Steelers host the Atlanta Falcons.

