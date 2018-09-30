NFL Odds Week 5: Early Betting Lines for Vikings vs. Eagles and Entire Slate

James Kenney/Associated Press

With Week 4 of the 2018 NFL regular season nearly its conclusion, oddsmakers in Las Vegas started prepping the gambling lines for Week 5.

According to OddsShark, the Kansas City Chiefs are favored by three points over the Jacksonville Jaguars in one of Sunday's most anticipated games. The Minnesota Vikings are also a three-point road underdog to the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Both the Eagles and Vikings are coming off defeats in Week 4. Philadelphia lost to the Tennessee Titans after Corey Davis caught a 10-yard touchdown pass in overtime. Minnesota fell to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night and saw Jared Goff burn the secondary for 465 yards and five touchdowns.

So far, the pair have fallen short of expectations. The Eagles are 2-2 and the Vikings are 1-2-1. That adds a little more intrigue to their Week 5 matchup. The loser won't necessarily be in full-blown panic mode but will be more worried.

The Chiefs may no longer be undefeated when they take the field against the Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City still has to play the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

Jacksonville's secondary will present a big test to Patrick Mahomes, who's the early MVP front-runner. The Jaguars came into Sunday third in passing yards allowed (171.0 per game) and seventh in opponent passer rating (83.9).

Mahomes' legend will continue to grow if he has another big game in Week 5.

Encapsulating the Seattle Seahawks' decline as the pre-eminent threat in the NFC West, they're 7.5-point underdogs at home to the Rams. The line may grow even bigger as bettors react to Earl Thomas' injury.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Thomas "suffered a clean, lower leg break but no ligament damage and no displacement" in his left leg during Seattle's 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Without Thomas in the secondary, the Seahawks will undoubtedly struggle to slow down Goff and the Rams' high-powered aerial attack. Los Angeles could blow that game open in Seattle.