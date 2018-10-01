NFL Power Rankings Week 5: AFC, NFC Standings and Pre-MNF Predictions

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The only predictable thing about this NFL season has been its unpredictability.

The New England Patriots went from looking lifeless at the Detroit Lions to crushing the previously undefeated Miami Dolphins 38-7 in a game that seemed even worse than the score.

The Chicago Bears offense, which didn't score more than 17 points in any of their first three games, looked like the best unit in the league after they put up 48 on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The New Orleans Saints defense, which gave up 37 points to the Atlanta Falcons and 41 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, resembled its 2017 form with a solid 33-18 win at the New York Giants.

Who knows what will happen next week. Maybe the Buffalo Bills score 49 points. Maybe the 2-2 Seattle Seahawks beat the undefeated Los Angeles Rams by five touchdowns. Maybe we'll see two teams play to a 5-5 tie. Anything is possible now.

Moving ahead, here's a look at a fresh set of NFL power rankings after Sunday's games, in addition to a look at three teams who may be in line for regression as the season rolls along.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Los Angeles Rams (4-0)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (3-0)

3. Tennessee Titans (3-1)

4. Miami Dolphins (3-1)

5. Cincinnati Bengals (3-1)

6. Baltimore Ravens (3-1)

7. Chicago Bears (3-1)

8. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1)

9. New Orleans Saints (3-1)

10. Carolina Panthers (2-1)

11. Denver Broncos (2-1)

12. Washington Redskins (2-1)

13. Green Bay Packers (2-1-1)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2)

15. New England Patriots (2-2)

16. Philadelphia Eagles (2-2)

17. Seattle Seahawks (2-2)

18. Dallas Cowboys (2-2)

19. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2-1)

21. Minnesota Vikings (1-2-1)

22. Cleveland Browns (1-2-1)

23. Atlanta Falcons (1-3)

24. Indianapolis Colts (1-3)

25. Detroit Lions (1-3)

26. Buffalo Bills (1-3)

27. Oakland Raiders (1-3)

28. Houston Texans (1-3)

29. New York Jets (1-3)

30. San Francisco 49ers (1-3)

31. New York Giants (1-3)

32. Arizona Cardinals (0-4)

Teams Most Likely To Fall

Cincinnati Bengals From No. 5

The Cincinnati Bengals offense has been scalding-hot all year, but the defense has not fared well, allowing 67 points in their last two games. The Bengals have not given up fewer than 23 points in a single matchup all year.

Granted, the NFL has significantly shifted in favor of offenses given new rules and innovative game-planning, but Cincinnati isn't going far with a defense that is hemorrhaging points at this rate.

Also of concern is the Bengals' upcoming schedule: They still have five AFC North contests against tough division rivals, three of which will be on the road. Cincinnati also has to play at the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs and host the 3-1 Miami Dolphins and 3-1 New Orleans Saints.

The Bengals can certainly win its share of shootouts, but against better offenses (e.g. Kansas City and New Orleans), that is less likely. Cincinnati should still have a successful year, and the eventual returns of running back Joe Mixon and linebacker Vontaze Burfict will only help, but don't expect the Bengals to be a top-five team moving forward. Somewhere in the 10-15 range seems like a good landing spot.

Washington Redskins From No. 11

The Washington Redskins' schedule is unforgiving, with the most notable part being a five-week stretch where they play four road games late in the season. Those road contests are against two divisional rivals (the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles) and two 3-1 teams (the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans). The 'Skins still have to face the 3-1 Saints (also on the road) and 2-1 Carolina Panthers.

The 'Skins have two impressive wins on their resume: a resounding 24-6 victory over the Arizona Cardinals and an emphatic 31-17 win versus the Green Bay Packers. Their offense has been impressive, which speaks volumes given that they lost stud rookie running back Derrius Guice to a torn ACL in the preseason.

But it's hard for any team to go through this schedule and emerge unscathed, and the 'Skins simply may be on the wrong end of ledger luck this year. The guess here is that Washington dips out of playoff contention as it goes through that brutal road stretch in December.

Seattle Seahawks From No. 18



The Seattle Seahawks just lost all-world safety Earl Thomas to a broken ankle and tight end Will Dissly to a patellar fracture. Both will go on injured reserve.

While Dissly was a pleasant rookie surprise (eight catches, 156 yards, two touchdowns), Thomas is a blow that the Seahawks simply can't recover from by any means. He's a six-time Pro Bowler, three-time First-Team All-Pro member and a core member of the Legion of Boom secondary that helped lead the Seahawks to a Super Bowl title.

Thomas started this year with three interceptions in three games, and he could have made a strong case toward being the league's best defensive player. A freak injury has ended his season, though, and the outlook for the Seattle defense looks bleak.

The other problem is that Seattle still has two games with the undefeated Rams in addition to contests with the undefeated Chiefs, the 2-1-1 Green Bay Packers and 2-1 Panthers. That's a tall task for a team that just lost arguably its best player. It's hard seeing Seattle staying in the playoff conversation.