MLB Playoff Bracket 2018: Start Times, Dates, Live Stream and TV Schedule

MLB Playoff Bracket 2018: Start Times, Dates, Live Stream and TV ScheduleOctober 1, 2018
The National League regular season has been extended by a day, and baseball fans could not be more excited by the development.
Fans will be treated to two tiebreaaker games because the National League Central and West Division titles have not been decided after the 162-game championship season.
The Milwaukee Brewers (95-67) and Chicago Cubs (95-67) will meet Monday at 1 p.m. ET to decide the Central Division crown. The Cubs will host the game at Wrigley Field and will be televised by ESPN. Jhoulys Chacin is the likely starter for the bullpen-dependent Brewers, while Jose Quintana gets the start for the Cubs.
The Colorado Rockies (91-71) and Los Angeles Dodgers (91-71) will play at Dodger Stadium and that game will also be televised by ESPN at 4 p.m. German Marquez will start for the Rockies and Walker Buehler will get the ball for the Dodgers.
"Our goal is to win the division," said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. "With Walker rested, having an extra day—right now, he's our best. To win this game, to win the division—it's in our hands."
All four teams recorded sizable victories on Sunday to force the double-tiebreaker scenario. The winner of the Brewers-Cubs showdown will earn the No. 1 seed in the National League playoffs, while the winner of the Rockies-Dodgers tiebreaker will have the No. 2 seed and have homefield advantage over the NL East champion Atlanta Braves in the Division series.
The two losers of Monday's showdown games will meet in the NL wild-card game Tuesday, and the NL Central representative will host their opponent from the NL West in that one-game playoff.
The winner of that wild-card game will face the NL Central winner in the other divisional series.
Postseason Schedule
National League Tiebreakers
Monday, October 1, Brewers at Cubs, 1:05 ET, ESPN
Monday, October 1, Rockies at Dodgers, 4:09 p.m. ET, ESPN
Wild-Card Games
Tuesday, October 2, NL West loser at NL Central loser, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
Wednesday, October 3, A's at Yankees, 8 p.m. ET, TBS
Division Series
NLDS
Thursday, October 4, NLDS A, Game 1, FS1 or MLBN
Thursday, October 4, NLDS B, Game 1, FS1 or MLBN
Friday, October 5 NLDS A, Game 2, FS1 or MLBN
Friday, October 5, NLDS B, Game 2, FS1 or MLBN
Sunday, October 7, NLDS A, Game 3, FS1 or MLBN
Sunday, October 7, NLDS B, Game 3, FS1 or MLBN
Monday, October 8, NLDS A, Game 4*, FS1
Monday, October 8, NLDS B, Game 4*, FS,1
Wednesday, October 10, NLDS A, Game 5*, FS1
Wednesday, October 10, NLDS B, Game 5*, FS1
*If necessary
ALDS
Friday, October 5, Yankees/A's at Red Sox, Game 1, TBS
Friday, October 5, Indians at Astros, Game 1, TBS
Saturday, October 6 Yankees/A's at Red Sox, Game 2, TBS
Saturday, October 6, Indians at Astros, Game 2, TBS
Monday, October 8, Red Sox at Yankees/A's, Game 3, TBS
Monday, October 8, Astros at Indians, Game 3, TBS
Tuesday, October 9, Red Sox at Yankees/A's, Game 4*, TBS
Tuesday, October 9, Astros at Indians, Game 4*, TBS
Thursday, October 11, Yankees/A's at Red Sox, Game 5*, TBS
Thursday, October 11, Indians at Astros, Game 5*, TBS
*If necessary
League Championship Series
NLCS
Friday, October 12, Game 1, FOX or FS1
Saturday, October 13, Game 2, FOX or FS1
Monday, October 15, Game 3, FOX or FS1
Tuesday, October 16, Game 4, FOX or FS1
Wednesday, October 17, Game 5*, FOX or FS1
Friday, October 19, Game 6*, FOX or FS1
Saturday, October 20, Game 7*, FOX or FS1
*If necessary
ALCS
Saturday, October 13, Game 1, TBS
Sunday, October 14, Game 2, TBS
Tuesday, October 16, Game 3, TBS
Wednesday, October 17, Game 4, TBS
Thursday, October 18, Game 5*, TBS
Saturday, October 20, Game 6*, TBS
Sunday, October 21, Game 7*, TBS
*If necessary
WORLD SERIES
Tuesday, October 23, Game 1, FOX
Wednesday, October 24, Game 2, FOX
Friday, October 26, Game 3 , FOX
Saturday, October 27, Game 4, FOX
Sunday, October 28, Game 5*, FOX
Tuesday, October 30 Game 6*, FOX
Wednesday, October 31 Game 7*, FOX
The two tiebreakers and all postseason games can be live-streamed at MLB.TV.
The American League did not have any of the end-of-season drama that took place in the NL.
Even though the New York Yankees won 100 games, they finished a distant second to the Boston Red Sox in the American League East and they will host the American League wild-card game against the Oakland A's Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m., and the game will be televised by TBS.
The winner of that game will face the Red Sox in the Division Series, and that series will get underway Friday at Fenway Park.
The other American League Division series features the Cleveland Indians and the defending World Series champion Houston Astros. The Astros have homefield advantage and that series will start Friday in Houston.
The Red Sox, who finished the regular season with a 108-54 record, will have homefield advantage throughout the postseason.
