MLB Playoff Bracket 2018: Start Times, Dates, Live Stream and TV Schedule

The National League regular season has been extended by a day, and baseball fans could not be more excited by the development.

Fans will be treated to two tiebreaaker games because the National League Central and West Division titles have not been decided after the 162-game championship season.

The Milwaukee Brewers (95-67) and Chicago Cubs (95-67) will meet Monday at 1 p.m. ET to decide the Central Division crown. The Cubs will host the game at Wrigley Field and will be televised by ESPN. Jhoulys Chacin is the likely starter for the bullpen-dependent Brewers, while Jose Quintana gets the start for the Cubs.

The Colorado Rockies (91-71) and Los Angeles Dodgers (91-71) will play at Dodger Stadium and that game will also be televised by ESPN at 4 p.m. German Marquez will start for the Rockies and Walker Buehler will get the ball for the Dodgers.

"Our goal is to win the division," said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. "With Walker rested, having an extra day—right now, he's our best. To win this game, to win the division—it's in our hands."

All four teams recorded sizable victories on Sunday to force the double-tiebreaker scenario. The winner of the Brewers-Cubs showdown will earn the No. 1 seed in the National League playoffs, while the winner of the Rockies-Dodgers tiebreaker will have the No. 2 seed and have homefield advantage over the NL East champion Atlanta Braves in the Division series.

The two losers of Monday's showdown games will meet in the NL wild-card game Tuesday, and the NL Central representative will host their opponent from the NL West in that one-game playoff.

The winner of that wild-card game will face the NL Central winner in the other divisional series.

Postseason Schedule



National League Tiebreakers

Monday, October 1, Brewers at Cubs, 1:05 ET, ESPN

Monday, October 1, Rockies at Dodgers, 4:09 p.m. ET, ESPN

Wild-Card Games

Tuesday, October 2, NL West loser at NL Central loser, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Wednesday, October 3, A's at Yankees, 8 p.m. ET, TBS

Division Series

NLDS

Thursday, October 4, NLDS A, Game 1, FS1 or MLBN

Thursday, October 4, NLDS B, Game 1, FS1 or MLBN

Friday, October 5 NLDS A, Game 2, FS1 or MLBN

Friday, October 5, NLDS B, Game 2, FS1 or MLBN

Sunday, October 7, NLDS A, Game 3, FS1 or MLBN

Sunday, October 7, NLDS B, Game 3, FS1 or MLBN

Monday, October 8, NLDS A, Game 4*, FS1

Monday, October 8, NLDS B, Game 4*, FS,1

Wednesday, October 10, NLDS A, Game 5*, FS1

Wednesday, October 10, NLDS B, Game 5*, FS1

*If necessary

ALDS

Friday, October 5, Yankees/A's at Red Sox, Game 1, TBS

Friday, October 5, Indians at Astros, Game 1, TBS

Saturday, October 6 Yankees/A's at Red Sox, Game 2, TBS

Saturday, October 6, Indians at Astros, Game 2, TBS

Monday, October 8, Red Sox at Yankees/A's, Game 3, TBS

Monday, October 8, Astros at Indians, Game 3, TBS

Tuesday, October 9, Red Sox at Yankees/A's, Game 4*, TBS

Tuesday, October 9, Astros at Indians, Game 4*, TBS

Thursday, October 11, Yankees/A's at Red Sox, Game 5*, TBS

Thursday, October 11, Indians at Astros, Game 5*, TBS

*If necessary

League Championship Series

NLCS

Friday, October 12, Game 1, FOX or FS1

Saturday, October 13, Game 2, FOX or FS1

Monday, October 15, Game 3, FOX or FS1

Tuesday, October 16, Game 4, FOX or FS1

Wednesday, October 17, Game 5*, FOX or FS1

Friday, October 19, Game 6*, FOX or FS1

Saturday, October 20, Game 7*, FOX or FS1

*If necessary

ALCS

Saturday, October 13, Game 1, TBS

Sunday, October 14, Game 2, TBS

Tuesday, October 16, Game 3, TBS

Wednesday, October 17, Game 4, TBS

Thursday, October 18, Game 5*, TBS

Saturday, October 20, Game 6*, TBS

Sunday, October 21, Game 7*, TBS

*If necessary

WORLD SERIES

Tuesday, October 23, Game 1, FOX

Wednesday, October 24, Game 2, FOX

Friday, October 26, Game 3 , FOX

Saturday, October 27, Game 4, FOX

Sunday, October 28, Game 5*, FOX

Tuesday, October 30 Game 6*, FOX

Wednesday, October 31 Game 7*, FOX

The two tiebreakers and all postseason games can be live-streamed at MLB.TV.

The American League did not have any of the end-of-season drama that took place in the NL.

Even though the New York Yankees won 100 games, they finished a distant second to the Boston Red Sox in the American League East and they will host the American League wild-card game against the Oakland A's Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m., and the game will be televised by TBS.

The winner of that game will face the Red Sox in the Division Series, and that series will get underway Friday at Fenway Park.

The other American League Division series features the Cleveland Indians and the defending World Series champion Houston Astros. The Astros have homefield advantage and that series will start Friday in Houston.

The Red Sox, who finished the regular season with a 108-54 record, will have homefield advantage throughout the postseason.