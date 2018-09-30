Ryder Cup 2018 Leaderboard: Europe Tops USA for 4th Time in Last 5 Tournaments

Ryder Cup 2018 Leaderboard: Europe Tops USA for 4th Time in Last 5 TournamentsSeptember 30, 2018
Europe reclaimed the Ryder Cup on Sunday at Le Golf National in Paris, converting their 10-6 lead heading into singles into a 16.5-10.5 win.
Francesco Molinari claimed the winning point with a 4 and 2 victory over Phil Mickelson, making history in the process:
The first player in golf history to win a major and go 5-0-0 at the Ryder Cup in the same year. He's just claimed the winning point. An incredible achievement from Francesco Molinari. https://t.co/brt9yBOwHr
Ryder Cup USA cogratulated their opponents and shared video of the wild celebrations on the final hole:
Team Europe wins the #RyderCup. Congratulations to Captain Bjorn, and the entire European Team. https://t.co/S4E6BsIrLG
As explained by Golf.com's Dylan Dethier, players receive no prize money for participating in the Ryder Cup. Instead, some of the profits go to charities, and the European participants receive gifts from their captain.
The Americans had predictably front-loaded the schedule for the final singles matches and got 2.5 points out of the first three contests Sunday, as Justin Thomas and Webb Simpson beat Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose, respectively.
Simpson's win over the consistent Rose stood out, although it perhaps shouldn't have come as a surprise after the year he's had:
Webb Simpson won The Players, finished top-20 at every major and just knocked off the world's No. 2 player in Ryder Cup singles. Decent year.
But while many American fans momentarily believed the comeback was on, things fell apart after the great start. Brooks Koepka halved his match against Paul Casey, and Tiger Woods continued his poor run at Le Golf National with a 2 and 1 loss against Jon Rahm.
Woods joined an exclusive club by claiming zero points from four tries:
No Points in 4+ Matches - Ryder Cup Since 1979 Team 2018 Tiger Woods USA 2012 Steve Stricker USA 1997 Davis Love III USA 1983 Raymond Floyd USA
Tony Finau demolished the in-form Tommy Fleetwood 6 and 4, but Thorbjorn Olesen did the same to Jordan Spieth, putting the European team on the brink of victory. At the time, only one American player—Patrick Reed—held a lead.
Many were shocked Olesen had it so easy against the talented Spieth, who has struggled in this format:
Spieth In TEAM USA singles… 2018 Ryder: Loss v Olesen. 2017 Pres Cup: Loss v Vegas 2016 Ryder: Loss v Stenson 2015 Pres: Loss v Leishman 2014 Ryder: Loss v G-Mac 2013 Pres: Loss v DeLaet 0-6
Molinari and Henrik Stenson held big leads over Mickelson and Bubba Watson, with just two more points needed to bring the title back to Europe. Ian Poulter put the team within one with a win over world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, while Stenson went dormie on the 13th. Molinari and Sergio Garcia soon followed suit, and the question turned to who would earn the win.
It was Molinari, the standout player throughout the tournament, who grabbed it.
Garcia also held on and made some Ryder Cup history of his own:
The moment @TheSergioGarcia became the all-time leading point scorer in #RyderCup history! #TeamEurope https://t.co/YlfIylYg2V
Stenson added to the total with a 5 and 4 win, while Reed grabbed a point for the Americans against Tyrrell Hatton.
Europe have now won seven of the last nine Ryder Cups.
Tiger Held Scoreless at Ryder Cup